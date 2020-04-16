TORONTO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, announces the appointment of H. Shepard Boone to the Company’s board of directors. The Company also announces the resignation of Gerry Hurlow in order to focus his efforts on other business ventures. Mr. Boone will take Mr. Hurlow’s place on the board of directors as an independent director.

“Gerry has served on the Board of YANGAROO for 4 years and his contributions during his tenure have been greatly appreciated,” said Tony Miller, Chairman of YANGAROO. “On behalf of the Board and management, we thank Gerry for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Boone is a long-standing and significant shareholder of the Company. Since his initial investment in the Company, Mr. Boone has been the lead investor or a significant financial participant in multiple financings undertaken by the Company, including the Company’s 2011 and 2012 debt financing transactions and its subsequent 2013 equity recapitalization. Mr. Boone has considerable experience as a business leader, with over 30 years of investment and management experience and a further 15 years of experience as a corporate director.

Mr. Boone commented: “I am pleased to join Yangaroo’s board of directors. As a committed and long‑term shareholder, I am excited for the opportunity to further contribute to the Company and help enhance shareholder value. Notwithstanding the historic times we are in, I remain optimistic about the future of the Company.”

The appointment of Mr. Boone, while legally effective, remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About YANGAROO:

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Gary Moss

Phone: (416) 534-0607

gary.moss@yangaroo.com