Falls Church, VA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the globe, so does misinformation on personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination and indoor air quality. These misunderstandings are putting healthcare workers and the general public at even greater risk. The AIHA (American Industrial Hygiene Association) has launched a public education effort to provide expertise and clarification on critical resources including properly selecting, fitting, and decontaminating PPE; measuring and treating indoor air; and surface disinfection.
“New information about this pandemic is released every day. But we are finding that misuse of PPE, and improper decontamination techniques, may be putting our public and our healthcare workers at increased risks,” explains AIHA Board President, Kathleen Murphy, CIH. “Our occupational health and safety experts – more traditionally known as industrial hygienists – are experts in reducing risks and preventing accidents. We also understand the pressures these crises have on the mental health of workers.”
AIHA is urging the public to go to their online directory to connect with a local industrial hygienist. They have also developed a Coronavirus Outbreak Resource Center, a series of free resources including:
About AIHA
AIHA is a professional association for occupational health and safety scientists who are committed to preserving and ensuring health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, network, comprehensive education programs and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional standards.
More than half of AIHA’s nearly 8,500 members are Certified Industrial Hygienists, and many hold other professional designations. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed in the industrial, consulting, academic and government sectors. For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.
Attachment
Sue Marchese AIHA (202) 256-8986 smarchese@aiha.org Katie Heraty CS Effect 773-677-1775 kheraty@cs-effect.com
AIHA
Falls Church, Virginia, UNITED STATES
Sue Marchese AIHA (202) 256-8986 smarchese@aiha.org Katie Heraty CS Effect 773-677-1775 kheraty@cs-effect.com
870118.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
AIHA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: