Anyone, anywhere can be a creator
HP’s Create Ecosystem includes the world’s first mobile workstation with ocean- bound plastics
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled its newest Z by HP mobile workstation and HP ENVY portfolio – designed for creators who push the envelope of what’s possible. The HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create, and the HP ENVY 15 are the latest additions to the HP Create Ecosystem, which launched at Adobe MAX in 2019.
The powerful line-up enables all levels of creators, including consumers, prosumers and professionals, to capture, create, and bring to life digital concepts and ideas that can be shared, enjoyed, and experienced. In the past, creators had to choose between heavy workstations or bulky gaming devices to get the power they require for work and play. Today, HP is pushing the boundaries of engineering and creative productivity by allowing photographers, vloggers, graphic designers, architects, film makers, and everyone in between, to achieve what was never thought possible.
“As we continue learning how to adapt to new ways of working and learning during these unprecedented times, one thing remains constant – everyone is a creator and needs the right tools to bring their creations to life,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Whether it’s the ZBook Studio, the most powerful workstation of its size, or the ENVY 15 with gaming-class thermal solutions, HP is giving professional creators the power needed for their next breakthrough and anyone who wants to create, the versatility needed to power their passion.”
With a rich history of PC innovations for the creative community, HP is the ideal technology partner for the next generation of creators. For Gen Z creators, the practice of creativity is instinctual, and they need a device that helps bring their expressions to life as quickly as the latest memes and trending topics come and go. For those who create professionally – from design, modeling, coding, or application design – Z by HP solutions are perfect small form-factor powerhouse solutions for resource-intensive tasks. The HP ENVY portfolio, including the newest ENVY 15, is built for today’s consumers and prosumers who regularly edit photos and video, or develop graphics or web designs.
“Creatives need the power to work from anywhere,” said Bob Pette, vice president and general manager of professional visualization, NVIDIA. “Accelerated by NVIDIA Quadro and GeForce RTX GPUs and backed by NVIDIA Studio drivers, HP’s ZBook Studio, ZBook Create and ENVY 15 deliver on the performance, mobility and reliability that creators demand.”
HP’s ZBook Studio, ZBook Create, and ENVY 15 laptops with RTX GPUs are members of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program, featuring acceleration for demanding ray-traced rendering and AI creative workloads, and Studio drivers for outstanding reliability.
Z by HP: Power Your Breakthrough
The HP ZBook Studio, the world’s most powerful mobile workstation per cubic centimeter4, and HP ZBook Create, the world’s smallest 15” notebook for creation and gaming5, allows users to create on-the-go unlike ever before. There has been a 47% growth in thin and light form factors over the past three years, but most devices are still not designed for demanding workflows with professional applications, graphics, or color accuracy. The latest additions to the Z by HP portfolio are purpose-built and re-engineered from the ground up to meet the demanding needs of the most creative applications and workflows and provide optimal experiences today and in the future.
In 2015, the Scientific and Engineering Award was awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the development of the HP LP2480zx Professional DreamColor display6. The ZBook Studio and ZBook Create bring the first DreamColor display with 17.5 hour, all-day battery life2 to visual effects artists, animators, and colorists worldwide, enabling them to accurately represent their content on-screen from anywhere because of DreamColor’s built-in colorimeter for automatic self-calibration, 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB for accuracy, and over a billion colors7 for smoother shading and more consistent gradients.
HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create:
HP ENVY: Power Your Passion
HP ENVY Portfolio:
Also available is the latest HP ENVY portfolio, designed for creators seeking versatility and mobility, which includes:
Pricing and availability19:
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
Conor Driscoll, Z by HP
conor.driscoll@hp.com
www.hp.com/go/newsroom
Jenni Balthrop, HP, Consumer
jenni.balthrop@hp.com
AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, Radeon, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.
1 Based on HP internal analysis of ISV certified mobile workstations as of April 2020. Speaker enclosure component made with 5% ocean bound plastic.
2 Windows 10 MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details.
3 Percent of active plus nonactive viewing area to active viewing area plus border. Measure with lid vertical to the desk.
4 Based on HP's internal analysis of thermal design power per/cm3 based on competitor max graphics, max processor, and max power delivery from CPU and GPU on non-gaming mobile workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of April 2020.
5 Based on total volume of 15.6" touch laptops with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX2060, 2070, or 2080 and NVIDIA® Studio Certification as of April 2020.
6 The Award was given to HP developers John Frederick, Bob Myers, Karl Rasche and Tom Lianza.
7 Number of colors through A-FRC technology.
8 Based on HP's internal analysis of thermal design power per/cm3 based on competitor max graphics, max processor, and max power delivery from CPU and GPU on non-gaming mobile workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of April 2020.
9 Based on HP's internal analysis. Best audio experience based on 150Hz bass.
10 MIL STD 810G testing is not intended to demonstrate fitness for U.S. Department of Defense contract requirements or for military use. Test results are not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.
11 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.
12 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.
13 NVIDIA® Max-Q design can help reduce system heat and noise in thinner form factor PC’s. Form factor design and thickness of the system will vary. Overall graphics performance may be lower than alternative graphics solutions that do not utilize Max-Q design.
14 For solid state drives, TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 35GB of system disk is reserved for system recovery software.
15 Based on Wi-Fi 5 80MHz and Wi-Fi 6 160MHz minimum requirements when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router. Requires a wireless router, sold separately, that supports 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.
16 Recharges your battery up to 50% within 45 minutes when the system is off (using “shut down” command). Recommended for use with the HP adapter provided with the notebook, not recommended with a smaller capacity battery charger. After charging has reached 50% capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to System tolerance. Available on select models. See http://store.hp.com for a full list of product features.
17 4K content required to view full 4K images.
18 Based on Wi-Fi 5 80MHz and Wi-Fi 6 160MHz minimum requirements when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router. Requires a wireless router, sold separately, that supports 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.
19 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c0ab863-3e23-485d-a111-4d83bb79fabd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/179b1ad7-ac6a-41e2-bd84-e82ce20c62cd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36dd7f81-3c21-4580-a9f4-4da52d6d1863
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2927b8cb-5a08-4dc0-8b53-50b01fc4c26d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c690fd-8d65-4ccf-b34e-cd2421abffc0
HP Inc.
Palo Alto, California, UNITED STATES
News Highlight:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
News Highlight
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
News Highlight
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Image Caption:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Image Caption:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
HP Inc Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: