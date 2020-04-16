BRAINTREE, Mass., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) (“Altra” or the “Company”) today announced a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, outbreak and to support the health and well-being of our directors, officers, employees and stockholders, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a “virtual only” format. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., EDT) will not change.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020 can attend, vote and submit questions at the virtual Annual Meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AIMC2020 by using the control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting.

The Company has designed the online format of the Annual Meeting to ensure, to the extent practicable, that our stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020. The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial, global manufacturer and supplier of electromechanical power transmission, motion control and automation products, including highly engineered power transmission, motion control and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,200 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-G

Contacts:

Christian Storch

Chief Financial Officer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

781-917-0541

Email: christian.storch@altramotion.com