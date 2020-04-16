New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Dating Market Research Report by Services, by Age Group, by Product, by Subscription - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885541/?utm_source=GNW



On the basis of Services, the Online Dating Market is studied across General Online Dating Services, Merging Online Dating Services, Niche Online Dating Services, Relationship Services, and Social/Event Networking Sites. The Relationship Services commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Social/Event Networking Sites is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The 55 to 64 Years is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Age Group, the Online Dating Market is studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years. The 18 to 24 Years commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the 55 to 64 Years is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Apps is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Product, the Online Dating Market is studied across Apps and Website. The Website further studied across Personal Website, Social Website, and Matchmaking Website. The Website commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Apps is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Paid Online Dating Services is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Subscription, the Online Dating Market is studied across Non-Paid Online Dating Serivces and Paid Online Dating Services. The Paid Online Dating Services further studied across Annually, Monthly, Quarterly, and Weekly. The Non-Paid Online Dating Serivces commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Paid Online Dating Services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the Online Dating Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Dating Market including Badoo, Coffee Meets Bagel, eharmony, Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Grindr LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Inc., rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd., Spark Networks SE, Spice of Life, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, The Meet Group Inc., and Zoosk, Inc..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Dating Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Dating Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global Online Dating Market during the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global Online Dating Market?

4. How Porters Five Forces define the Global Online Dating Market landscape?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Dating Market?

6. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Dating Market?

7. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Dating Market?

8. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Online Dating Market?

