The global oral biologics & biosimilars market was worth $1.15 billion in 2019.
The oral biologics and biosimilar market covered inthis report is segmented by therapy into lymphocyte modulators, interleukin inhibitors, tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors. It is also segmetned by disease into asthma, crohn's disease, carcinoma, arthritis, diabetes, multiple myeloma, enterocolitis, multiple sclerosis, sarcoma, psoriasis and others.
Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Global Report 2020-30
The oral biologics and biosimilar market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, cancer. Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology while biosimilars are created to function similarly to biologics but are not identical to biologics. Biosimilars offer active properties as any licensed biologic drug. The oral biologics and biosimilar market comprise of biologics and biosimilar drugs taken orally for the targeted treatment of Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS and other serious conditions.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer is expected to be a major driver of the oral biologics and biosimilar market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biologics activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biologics and biosimilars, thus driving the biologics and biosimilar market.
Stringent regulations imposed on approval of biosimilar is anticipated to hinder the growth of oral biologics and biosimilar market in the forecast period. The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biologics and biosimilars. Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biologics and biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars. The US Food and Drug Administration requires a double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as an interchangeable drug to biologics whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics. In February 2019, out of the total 17 approved biosimilars only 7 biosimilars including 4 originating biologics could enter the US commercial market. The robust government policies for approval of these drugs impact the manufacturers in oral biologics and biosimilar market.
The latest trend in the oral biologics and biosimilar market is the creation of new insulin biosimilars. The key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. Following the trend, Mylan, a USA based pharmaceuticals company, in partnership with Biocon launched biosimilar insulin glargine named Semglee, in 2019 in Australia. Biocon is an Indian based biopharmaceutical company. In 2019, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a Jerusalem based pharmaceutical company developed an oral insulin drug named ORMD-0801 to treat type 2 diabetes. Thus, companies in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in the trend of developing biosimilar of insulin to gain profit.
Major players in the market are Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, BiosanaPharma, Entera Bio Ltd. and Allergan plc.
