The global oral biologics & biosimilars market was worth $1.15 billion in 2019.



The oral biologics and biosimilar market covered inthis report is segmented by therapy into lymphocyte modulators, interleukin inhibitors, tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors. It is also segmetned by disease into asthma, crohn's disease, carcinoma, arthritis, diabetes, multiple myeloma, enterocolitis, multiple sclerosis, sarcoma, psoriasis and others.



Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Global Report 2020-30 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oral biologics & biosimilars market market.



The oral biologics and biosimilar market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, cancer. Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology while biosimilars are created to function similarly to biologics but are not identical to biologics. Biosimilars offer active properties as any licensed biologic drug. The oral biologics and biosimilar market comprise of biologics and biosimilar drugs taken orally for the targeted treatment of Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS and other serious conditions.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer is expected to be a major driver of the oral biologics and biosimilar market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biologics activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biologics and biosimilars, thus driving the biologics and biosimilar market.



Stringent regulations imposed on approval of biosimilar is anticipated to hinder the growth of oral biologics and biosimilar market in the forecast period. The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biologics and biosimilars. Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biologics and biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars. The US Food and Drug Administration requires a double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as an interchangeable drug to biologics whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics. In February 2019, out of the total 17 approved biosimilars only 7 biosimilars including 4 originating biologics could enter the US commercial market. The robust government policies for approval of these drugs impact the manufacturers in oral biologics and biosimilar market.



The latest trend in the oral biologics and biosimilar market is the creation of new insulin biosimilars. The key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. Following the trend, Mylan, a USA based pharmaceuticals company, in partnership with Biocon launched biosimilar insulin glargine named Semglee, in 2019 in Australia. Biocon is an Indian based biopharmaceutical company. In 2019, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a Jerusalem based pharmaceutical company developed an oral insulin drug named ORMD-0801 to treat type 2 diabetes. Thus, companies in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in the trend of developing biosimilar of insulin to gain profit.



Major players in the market are Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, BiosanaPharma, Entera Bio Ltd. and Allergan plc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Characteristics



3. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market, Segmentation By Therapy, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Lymphocyte Modulators

Interleukin Inhibitors

Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

4.2. Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Asthma

Crohn's Disease

Carcinoma

Arthritis

Diabetes

Multiple Myeloma

Enterocolitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Sarcoma

Psoriasis and Others

5. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



7. China Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



8. India Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



9. Japan Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



10. Australia Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



11. Indonesia Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



12. South Korea Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



13. Western Europe Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



14. UK Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



15. Germany Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



16. France Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



17. Eastern Europe Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



18. Russia Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



19. North America Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



20. USA Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



21. South America Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



22. Brazil Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



23. Middle East Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



24. Africa Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



25. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Novartis

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Rani Therapeutics

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Eli Lilly and Co.

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. AstraZeneca plc

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Novo Nordisk A/S

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market



27. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Trends And Strategies



28. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Novartis

Rani Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Co.

AstraZeneca plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Biocon Limited

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

BiosanaPharma

Entera Bio Ltd.

Allergan plc

Emisphere Technologies

Enteris BioPharma

Chiasma

Allena Pharmaceuticals

Gelgen

Ganlee

3sbio

Innovent

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Changchun High Tech

Dong Bao

CP Guojian

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Concord Biotech

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Sanofi-Aventis

Roche



