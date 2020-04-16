ATLANTA, GA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 financial performance for the period that ended January 31, 2020, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13701674. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net .

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net .

