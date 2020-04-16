Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical ventilators market, is poised to grow by $ 2.59 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report on the medical ventilators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for non-invasive ventilators and Improvement in technology and enhanced clinical workflow. Also, the increased demand for non-invasive ventilators is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the ventilators with automatic adaptation as one of the prime reasons driving the medical ventilators market growth during the next few years. Also, inorganic growth strategies and the emergence of IoT in the healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical ventilators market vendors that include Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, ResMed Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Smiths Group Plc. Also, the medical ventilators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Technology
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10. Vendor Landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
