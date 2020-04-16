Dublin, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical ventilators market, is poised to grow by $ 2.59 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report on the medical ventilators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for non-invasive ventilators and Improvement in technology and enhanced clinical workflow. Also, the increased demand for non-invasive ventilators is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the ventilators with automatic adaptation as one of the prime reasons driving the medical ventilators market growth during the next few years. Also, inorganic growth strategies and the emergence of IoT in the healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical ventilators market vendors that include Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, ResMed Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Smiths Group Plc. Also, the medical ventilators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

ICU ventilators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable ventilators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Invasive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned



Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

ResMed Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smiths Group Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bb8pn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900