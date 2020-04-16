SEATTLE, WA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) has opened another one of its Munchie Magic www.munchiemagic.com virtual restaurants that delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners.

The new location is in Kirkland, WA and serves the Eastside of Seattle and surrounding communities.

This marks the fifth new location opened in the past 22 days. The new Kirkland location is adjacent to Interstate 405 allowing easy access for delivery drivers serving the Kirkland Juanita, Woodinville, Bellevue, and other nearby areas. Soon people throughout the region will be able to get their Munchies delivered not only by Uber Eats but by DoorDash and GrubHub as they can at the other Munchie Magic locations. Munchie Magic has seen a surge in business since the Governors Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation not only in the number of orders but in its ability to open new locations.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Munchie Magic is moving on up to the eastside. The new Kirkland location is perfectly located in order to expand our range of service. It will not only allow more people to enjoy having Munchies delivered to their door like magic but will add to the density of our existing footprint. We appreciate all of those who are staying at home to help fight the virus as well as those who are out working in order to support the infrastructure that allows them to do so. We will continue to expand the number of people we are able to serve and hope that we can provide some indulgences to break up the monotony.”

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurant designed to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the best-selling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv