LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (GTX) , a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology today announced, in an effort to support the community at large from the coronavirus pandemic, that CEO Patrick Bertagna now Chairs the Southern California Biomedical Counsel COVID-19 Supplies Taskforce. In addition GTX was recognized by Wired Magazine as one of the top IoT companies to watch in 2020.



As chair of the countermeasure COVID-19 Supplies Taskforce, GTX is actively using its extensive manufacturing experience to source and distribute FDA and CE certified masks across its wide network of channel partners in order to make available products that are in high demand.

Under the Company’s Health and Safety umbrella, GTX is actively providing face masks to its existing wellness client base and to a host of entities such as small essential businesses, assisted living facilities, pharmacies and Local, State and Federal government agencies looking for protective gear for their customers, employees and healthcare professionals.

As this situation becomes increasingly challenging for many people and seniors in particular, GTX is launching a pilot program in Los Angeles, starting this week, supplying masks at no charge to delivery service companies so that the drivers of these services can include a free pack of masks with each grocery, medication or supply delivery. Additionally, GTX has begun donating masks to 501c3 nonprofits for them to hand out to at risk seniors. In order to meet the high demand, the Company has secured additional warehousing space in Downtown Los Angeles as it ramps up its distribution.

Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO commented, “With the recent CDC guidelines to wear protective face covering while in public and the Mayor of Los Angeles (effective April 10th) urging it’s 4 million citizens to wear protective face covering while in public, the demand has increased by a factor of 10 in just the past few days and we expect the demand to keep rising as many cities across the U.S. will likely follow suit of the Los Angeles Mayor mandate. We realize people are scared, supplies are scarce and now just going to the grocery store requires you to wear a mask, so our goal is to make sure we can bring in as much inventory as possible and distribute it as quickly as possible. We have shipments arriving every day and as fast as they come in, we ship them out across the country and through our online store www.gtxmask.com. As this unprecedented global threat continues to spread, GTX is pledging to do its part in fighting COVID-19, GTX is With You.”

This week GTX was also recognized by Wired Magazine as a top revolutionary IoT company to watch in 2020. Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a U.S. military contractor providing GPS, BLE and NFC tracking solutions to the consumer, enterprise and government.

In addition to PPE’s GTX has several other consumer products available on its online store and Amazon and most recently soft launched its new NRBz and NFC Veritap solution. To find out more how you can buy or become an authorized reseller contact info@gtxcorp.com business development.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

