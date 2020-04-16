SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, announced the rollout of its full portfolio of loaded ammunition, including its STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, brass casings and munition components, to an additional 201 retail stores in the first 15 days of the quarter throughout the U.S. Included in the rollout were 150 Rural King and Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply locations.



“The significant increase in demand across the commercial market has allowed us to further expand AMMO’s distribution footprint throughout the U.S.,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “Adding distribution is critical to building our brand in the industry, and I am confident we will continue to grow our U.S. and international distribution at a rapid pace throughout the course of this fiscal year.”

Wagenhals added: “As anticipated, inquiries from the military and law enforcement channel have also increased during our first quarter of fiscal 2021. We are consistently receiving strong interest in our innovative and technologically advanced ammunition, including our patented armor piercing and STREAK™ rounds, and continue to expect this channel to be a significant growth driver in fiscal 2021.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

