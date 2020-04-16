GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), one of the nation’s premier restaurant operators, today announced the Annual Meeting of Shareholders originally scheduled for May 19th will be postponed due to COVID-19 safety and health concerns. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will now be held at 8:30 am EST on June 25, 2020. Accordingly, the record date for determining shareholders to vote has been postponed to April 30, 2020. Other information about the Annual Meeting will be included in proxy materials which we expect to mail to shareholders on or about May 21, 2020.
Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19
The Company has taken significant proactive measures to ensure it remains strong, resilient and well-positioned to support employees, guests and other stakeholders through the COVID-19 crisis. The following is a list of select actions:
“Our geographical footprint and drive-thru operations have allowed us to continue serving the changing needs of guests as people adapt to local government orders. We are grateful to our employees, delivery drivers and supply-chain operators for continuing to deliver essential restaurant food items,” stated CEO, Robert E. Schermer.
Company Business Performance
Looking Ahead: Resilient Business Model
While the restaurant industry is at the epicenter of government mandated closures, we believe the quick service segment and the Company have distinct advantages in the future economic recovery.
Meritage continues to distinguish itself as a leader and innovator in the quick service restaurant segment, striving for best in class results through a performance-based culture committed to operational excellence, strategic acquisitions and real estate development.
About Meritage
Meritage Hospitality Group is one of the nation’s premier restaurant operators, with 337 restaurants located in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Meritage is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, operating a workforce of approximately 11,000 employees. The Company has approximately 9.0 million total weighted average fully diluted common shares outstanding. The Company’s current public information is available pursuant to SEC Rule 15c2-11 and FINRA Rule 6432 at www.otcmarkets.com, under the stock symbol MHGU, or the Company’s website www.meritagehospitality.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Certain information in this press release, particularly information regarding future economic performance and finances, plans, expectations and objectives of management, and the impacts that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business operations and financial condition, constitutes forward-looking statements. Factors set forth in our Safe Harbor Statement, in addition to other possible factors not listed, could affect the Company’s actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please review the Company’s Safe Harbor Statement at http://www.meritagehospitality.com.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
CONTACT: Robert E. Schermer, Jr., CEO
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc.
(616) 776-2600
Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, UNITED STATES
Meritage logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: