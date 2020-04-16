OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors announced today the creation of Mariner Platform Solutions, a suite of resources that includes investment portfolio design and implementation, marketing, technology, compliance and operations support for independent firms and advisors who seek to scale their businesses without sacrificing their focus on serving their clients. Through the relationship with Mariner Platform Solutions, advisors have access to extensive resources to provide services to their clients, while maintaining their own independence and brand.



“Many advisors desire to continue building their firm yet lack significant resources or the right infrastructure to effect that growth. We saw a need in the marketplace for an advisory platform that provides operational support on various levels,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “Through their relationship with Mariner Platform Solutions, advisors will have access to our client-first advisory solutions, in-house investment models and advanced practice management expertise, while maintaining their own brand and ownership.”

Built on the foundation that has made Mariner Wealth Advisors a well-known industry leader, Mariner Platform Solutions values the opportunity to work with culturally like-minded individuals, and those that prioritize their main focus as serving and growing their client base. Mariner Platform Solutions leverages expertise in transitioning businesses to an operating platform that enables advisors to spend less time worrying about back office and operational responsibilities and more time servicing existing clients. The goal is to build true enterprise value for participating firms and advisors by helping them achieve scale and efficiency while growing their client base.

Jason McElwee will serve as managing director of Mariner Platform Solutions. Having co-founded Mariner Wealth Advisors as an associate with Bicknell, McElwee is coming back to his roots with more than two decades of experience providing wealth advice and generating sales within the financial services and asset management industry.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Jason’s caliber leading this platform. His tenure in the industry and history with Mariner Wealth Advisors position him exceptionally well to spearhead the team. We are excited to welcome him back to Mariner,” said Bicknell.

Mariner Platform Solutions will be powered by Dynasty Financial Partners, a leading provider of wealth management and technology platforms for independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty will deliver the Mariner Platform Solutions advisor desktop, inclusive of financial planning software and customer relationship management (CRM), among other capabilities, and deliver a comprehensive client-facing portal where clients can easily access their financial information and digitally engage with their advisor. Dynasty will also provide advisor support in the areas of digital marketing, investment operations, research, reporting, business analytics and CRM.

“Having known and respected Marty Bicknell and Mariner Wealth Advisors for years, I was thrilled when Marty called to discuss Mariner Platform Solutions. We both saw opportunity in the market for a turnkey program by which advisors could leverage the practice management, scale and knowledge gained from Mariner Wealth Advisors to enable advisors to quickly grow their practices,” said Dynasty President and CEO Shirl Penney. “We couldn’t be happier to team up on this initiative, which we feel will make a true impact in the industry.”

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we are guided by a client-first approach in everything we do. We foster an environment of integrity, trust and loyalty as we build long-term relationships with clients. Our clients are surrounded by a dedicated team of experienced and credentialed advisors who are, in turn, supported by technical professionals. The result? Comprehensive advice customized to your needs and driven by our clients’ specific goals. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $28 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019.

About Mariner Platform Solutions

Mariner Platform Solutions was created to solve a need in the investment advisory marketplace. There are countless advisors seeking an advisory platform to best serve their clients in a fiduciary and client-first environment. Many of those same advisors have a desire to continue to build their firm, but simply lack the resources. Succession planning and continuity of their businesses aren’t yet a challenge and these firms typically are not seeking a liquidity event or an equity partner. They simply lack the resources to grow and are spending too much of their time focusing on operating their business rather than serving clients. Advisors can tap into Mariner Platform Solutions’ extensive resources to accelerate their firm’s growth, but wholly maintain their own practices. To find out more about Mariner Platform Solutions, visit www.marinerplatform.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners assists advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business and provides M&A support to firms looking to grow inorganically or to plan for succession.

