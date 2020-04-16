NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management platform leader, today announced the appointment of Jeff Kukowski as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of CloudBolt’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Jeff will be responsible for building upon CloudBolt’s continued momentum and scaling the business globally in the growing cloud management platform (CMP) market.



According to Gartner , the CMP market is part of the larger cloud management platform and tools (CMPT) market. In total, the CMPT market grew to over $1 billion in 2019, and is expected to continue growing at an estimated 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2022. Driving the strong demand for CMP solutions is the fact that 62% of enterprise decision-makers are pursuing a hybrid IT strategy with integrated on-premises systems and off-premises cloud / hosted resources, according to 451 Research .

Joining in times when strong leadership and strategic vision are essential, Kukowski brings extensive experience scaling technology companies and category-leading solutions across all stages. This includes start-up, VC-funded to exit, private equity-backed, and public company turnarounds.

Most recently, Jeff served as CEO and Board Director at SecureAuth, a leading cybersecurity and identity and access management (IAM) company. During his three-year tenure, he grew company revenue by 7X. Prior to SecureAuth, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Executive Vice President of Sales at Axon, manufacturer of TASER. There, he grew its enterprise value by 6X over four years. Earlier in his career, Kukowski held executive leadership roles at Destinator Technologies, Cyclone Commerce, and Cognizant. Jeff holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and earned his undergraduate degree at Northwestern University.

“With market-leading time to value for our customers, I’m excited to be jumping on board the CloudBolt rocketship,” said Kukowski. “IT is under tremendous pressure, especially in today’s environment, to manage hybrid cloud resources quickly, cost-effectively and securely. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to help them accelerate their move to hybrid cloud with the flexibility, compliance, visibility and security they demand.”

“Jeff brings a wealth of experience scaling high-growth technology companies,” said Thomas Krane, Principal at Insight Partners and a member of CloudBolt’s Board of Directors. “His experience solving critical application, infrastructure, security and compliance problems for the world’s largest and most complex companies will bring great value to CloudBolt customers and partners. His appointment comes at a time when the CMP market is poised for huge growth in the next few years. I’m confident that with his experience and leadership, CloudBolt is well-positioned to spearhead this market and deliver even more innovation to customers.”

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world's largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW.

PR Contact:

Matthew McCarthy

mccarthy@scratchmm.com

857-919-3912