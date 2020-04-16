HOUSTON, BELFIELD, N.D., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc., a leading innovator in the petroleum refining industry, announced today that the company has entered into a long-term agreement with Wood, a global leader in consulting, projects and operations solutions in energy and the built environment.



Operating in more than 60 countries and employing over 55,000 people, Wood is focused on supporting clients to manage assets safely and efficiently through the energy transition.

Under the agreement, Wood will serve as Operations Readiness and Assurance (“ORA”) partner for Meridian’s 49,500 bpd greenfield Davis Refinery in Belfield, North Dakota. As the ORA, Wood will serve as the single point of contact for Meridian between the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) and Operation & Maintenance (“O&M”) partners. Wood will ensure the safe and efficient operation of Davis, in a sustainable and environmentally-sustainable manner, while mitigating risk.

The Wood appointment is the latest of several made by Meridian’s Environment Social and Governance (“ESG”) Committee, which supports the Company’s ongoing commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability, and other public policy matters.

Meridian Chief Operating Officer, Lance Medlin, had this to say on the partnership, “We are extremely proud to have an exceptionally strong partner like Wood to assure our operational readiness for the Davis Refinery. With its vast suite of operational management solutions, the Wood appointment supports our ESG Charter in providing investors and all other stakeholders with the assurance that Meridian Energy Group is a high reliability organization and one that strives for operational excellence.”

Andy Hemingway, President of Development and Life Cycle Optimisation at Wood, said: “This partnership demonstrates Wood’s commitment to delivering a sustainable and safe energy supply for our clients. Our decades of experience in preparing assets for operations combined with our technical and engineering expertise across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors uniquely positions Wood to successfully support Meridian and the Davis Refinery.”

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world, with refinery developments in both North Dakota and Texas. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota, Houston, Texas and Irvine, California. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and for more information, visit: http://www.meridianenergygroupinc.com.

