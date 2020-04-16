DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical medchem company specializing in the research and development of potent novel monotherapeutics, announced today that the Company’s Chairman & CEO, Dean Petkanas, was featured in an OTCQB podcast discussing the cannabinoid therapeutics industry and its role in eradicating the current opioid epidemic.



In the podcast episode , Mr. Petkanas explained how the Company’s patented leading drug candidate, KLS-13019, may reduce the use of opioids in the treatment of neuropathic pain. While opioids are considered the standard of care to treat neuropathic pain in the U.S., he spoke of the Company’s promising research efforts and the recently published preclinical results showing that KLS-13019 may be a viable non-addictive, non-opioid option to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain. Additional research results have shown that KLS-13019 showed little to no inhibition to six known human opioid targets, whereas cannabidiol (CBD) did show marked and significant inhibition to the same opioid targets.

During the podcast, Mr. Petkanas also discussed Kannalife’s original focus on oxidative stress-related diseases like overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) and how the Company pivoted to chronic pain through a Phase 1 research grant from the National Institutes of Health – National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH-NIDA) to study KLS-13019 as a potential treatment for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN).

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to participate in OTC Markets’ podcast series and to have the ability to share our science and company with the public on the OTCQB,” Mr. Petkanas said.

The Company recently completed the STTR phase 1 study funded by the grant from NIDA. The study was performed in an animal model to evaluate the potential use of KLS-13019 as a potent, non-opioid alternative monotherapeutic in the prevention and reversal of CIPN.

About KLS-13019

KLS-13019 is Kannalife’s leading patented, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). KLS-13019 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. Its safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

