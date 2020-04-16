EDMONTON, Alberta, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO, OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced operational highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
“Over the course of 2019, in addition to having delivered another solid year with our base business serving the cosmeceutical sector, Ceapro took the strategic steps to maintain our vision to transition to a new business model from a contract manufacturer to a biopharmaceutical company offering innovative products and delivery systems to the nutraceutical and biopharmaceuticals sectors. To achieve this vision, our team continues to work diligently to utilize our proprietary technologies and innovate new formulations. As part of new product development, we are developing formulations that potentially allow delivery of bioactives through different modes of administration, including oral, topical, sub-lingual, and intranasally,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO, of Ceapro. “We are advancing the development of these topical/transdermal delivery systems using our proprietary new chemical complexes developed leveraging our PGX technology and will also implement some of them in our existing line of Juvente cosmeceutical products.”
2019 Corporate and Operational Highlights:
Pipeline Development:
Technology:
Bioprocessing Operations:
Corporate:
Subsequent to Year End:
“Moving forward, we are deploying strategic efforts to expand and optimize our sales through our distribution network and mostly through direct marketing and sales activities. We also remain very active in business development activities for out-licensing selective Ceapro products and continue to advance conversations with potential partners,” commented Mr. Gagnon. “Additionally, we’d like to note that amidst the COVID-19 health pandemic, the Company’s business has not been impacted to date and we have worked hard to mitigate any potential supply chain disruptions to ensure we can reliably continue to offer our high-quality products throughout the pandemic and even beyond. The safety and health of our employees is a top priority and as such, we have instituted additional preventive measures to ensure the highest level of safety while maintaining our operations. We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated employees who are working tirelessly.”
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2019 Ended December 31, 2019
“In conclusion, I strongly believe 2020 holds a lot of opportunity for Ceapro. Based on a very solid foundation, a highly competent team, a healthy balance sheet and a very strong technology and product portfolio with the potential to access key large markets, I believe we have all the key components for success,” concluded Mr. Gagnon.
|CEAPRO INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,857,195
|1,844,134
|Trade receivables
|3,659,541
|3,015,344
|Other receivables
|46,812
|46,899
|Inventories (note 4)
|669,005
|710,708
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|178,908
|518,219
|6,411,461
|6,135,304
|Non-Current Assets
|Investment tax credits receivable
|607,700
|607,700
|Deposits
|85,755
|88,340
|Licences (note 5)
|21,477
|24,440
|Property and equipment (note 6)
|19,764,122
|17,947,967
|Deferred tax assets (note 17 (b))
|378,643
|520,872
|20,857,697
|19,189,319
|TOTAL ASSETS
|27,269,158
|25,324,623
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,291,204
|949,878
|Current portion of long-term debt (note 9)
|111,865
|336,956
|Current portion of lease liabilities (note 10)
|265,123
|-
|Current portion of CAAP loan (note 12)
|72,942
|72,942
|1,741,134
|1,359,776
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Long-term debt (note 9)
|-
|110,350
|Long-term lease liabilities (note 10)
|2,775,627
|-
|CAAP loan (note 12)
|61,580
|115,216
|Deferred tax liabilities (note 17 (b))
|378,643
|524,280
|3,215,850
|749,846
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,956,984
|2,109,622
|Equity
|Share capital (note 11 (b))
|16,401,677
|16,320,522
|Contributed surplus (note 11 (e))
|4,650,090
|4,501,444
|Retained earnings
|1,260,407
|2,393,035
|22,312,174
|23,215,001
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|27,269,158
|25,324,623
|CEAPRO INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|2019
|2018
|Year Ended December 31,
|$
|$
|Revenue (note 19)
|12,880,006
|11,592,666
|Cost of goods sold
|7,434,654
|5,454,468
|Gross margin
|5,445,352
|6,138,198
|Research and product development
|2,393,607
|2,665,838
|General and administration
|2,952,488
|3,000,005
|Sales and marketing
|425,230
|225,549
|Finance costs (note 15)
|260,684
|118,728
|(Loss) income from operations
|(586,657
|)
|128,078
|Other expenses (note 14)
|(549,379
|)
|(1,123,061
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets (note 7)
|-
|(430,533
|)
|Impairment of goodwill (note 8)
|-
|(218,606
|)
|Gain on settlement of royalty provisions (note 18 (c))
|-
|722,895
|Loss before tax
|(1,136,036
|)
|(921,227
|)
|Income taxes
|Current tax recovery
|-
|4,263
|Deferred tax benefit
|3,408
|601,427
|Income tax benefit (note 17 (a))
|3,408
|605,690
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|(1,132,628
|)
|(315,537
|)
|Net loss per common share (note 24):
|Basic
|(0.01
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Diluted
|(0.01
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 24):
|Basic
|77,188,505
|76,201,191
|Diluted
|77,188,505
|76,201,191
|CEAPRO INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|2019
|2018
|Year Ended December 31,
|$
|$
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss for the year adjusted for non-cash and working capital items
|(1,132,628
|)
|(315,537
|)
|Adjustments for items not involving cash
|Finance costs
|171,249
|10,370
|Transaction costs
|4,187
|15,682
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,831,744
|578,603
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss on long-term debt
|(307
|)
|5,211
|Accretion
|30,248
|37,676
|Deferred tax benefit
|(3,408
|)
|(601,427
|)
|Share-based payments
|212,517
|336,589
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|430,533
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|218,606
|Gain on settlement of royalty provisions
|-
|(722,895
|)
|Net loss for the year adjusted for non-cash items
|1,113,602
|(6,589
|)
|CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS
|Trade receivables
|(644,197
|)
|(1,768,931
|)
|Other receivables
|87
|166,613
|Inventories
|41,703
|374,680
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|154,106
|(163,940
|)
|Royalty provisions
|-
|(780,741
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities
|388,064
|97,345
|Total changes in non-cash working capital items
|(60,237
|)
|(2,074,974
|)
|Net loss for the year adjusted for non-cash and working capital items
|1,053,365
|(2,081,563
|)
|Interest paid
|(171,249
|)
|(40,567
|)
|CASH GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATIONS
|882,116
|(2,122,130
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(332,186
|)
|(1,092,744
|)
|Purchase of leasehold improvements
|(6,007
|)
|(85,148
|)
|Deposits relating to investment in equipment
|187,790
|(77,203
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities
|(46,738
|)
|(127,093
|)
|CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(197,141
|)
|(1,382,188
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Stock options exercised
|17,284
|-
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(339,321
|)
|(865,080
|)
|Repayment of CAAP loan
|(83,884
|)
|(83,884
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(265,993
|)
|-
|Grant used for purchase of leaseholds, property and equipment
|-
|123,521
|CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(671,914
|)
|(825,443
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|13,061
|(4,329,761
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|1,844,134
|6,173,895
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
|1,857,195
|1,844,134
The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/Ceapro and on the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.
About Ceapro Inc.
Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.
For more information contact:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com
Issuer:
Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Ceapro Inc.
Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA
Ceapro Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: