ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwnBackup, a leading cloud-to-cloud business continuity platform, today announced the launch of its OwnBackup Gratitude program, through which it is providing comprehensive data backup and security services to healthcare organizations amidst the COVID-19 crisis, entirely free of charge.



OwnBackup’s platform has been made available to hundreds of frontline medical organizations, including both new and existing users of Salesforce’s Health Cloud, a customer relationship management (CRM) system that enables healthcare organizations to organize critical data, collaborate with other providers, and improve provider-patient communications. In March, Salesforce announced its COVID-19 Care Response Solution, which provides free access to Health Cloud for emergency response teams, care management teams, and health systems responding to the crisis.

“In this period of unprecedented crisis, we believe that the business community has a responsibility to support those on the front lines,” said OwnBackup CEO Sam Gutmann. “This initiative is our show of gratitude to healthcare providers, many of which are faced with a massive influx of new patient information and communications. The last thing that these organizations should be burdened with is the loss or corruption of this highly sensitive, critical patient health information.”

The COVID-19 crisis has placed a significant strain not just on hospitals, but on nearly all healthcare-related services. Many of these frontline organizations increasingly rely on digital communications to conduct care via telehealth and coordinate with fellow healthcare providers, outpatient facilities, and family caretakers. This dynamic has intensified a host of vulnerabilities to a healthcare system’s data, including human error, bad code, hacking, and much more. OwnBackup’s platform enables these organizations to quickly safeguard and restore any data that may have been deleted or compromised.

In recent years, OwnBackup has emerged as the leading cloud data protection platform for the increasing number of businesses utilizing Salesforce for their CRM services or other enterprise applications. Through its integration with Salesforce, OwnBackup supports more than 2,000 businesses worldwide to protect critical cloud data — securing trillions of Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) records to prevent data corruption/data loss, ensure business continuity, minimize operational disruptions and meet compliance mandates.

For more information about OwnBackup Gratitude, or to request access to the platform for Health Cloud, please visit: https://www.ownbackup.com/gratitude .

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, the leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore vendor, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. Helping more than 2,000 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a top-ranked backup and restore ISV on Salesforce AppExchange and was awarded the Salesforce Appy Award in 2018. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., with R&D, support and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the vendor of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.

