STAMFORD, Conn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry experts discuss strategies for minimizing business disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic, governing complex sourcing ecosystems and leveraging new digital leadership structures for greater agility in the latest episodes of the ISG Smartalks™ podcast series from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

In ISG Smartalks™ Podcast Episode 13: COVID-19 – Minimizing the Disruption, ISG partners Barry Matthews, Bill Huber and David Lewis discuss what the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders will mean for businesses in the short, medium and long term, and what measures can be put in place now to weather the storm and emerge in the best possible shape.

“An organization’s ability to survive and recover will depend on the actions its leaders take now,” Matthews said. “Re-evaluating supply chains, business continuity plans and contracts are essential first steps as we respond to this public health and economic crisis. Cloud solutions, as-a-service technology, automation and careful supplier management each will play an important role in allowing businesses to retrench and scale up again quickly when the worst is behind us.”

Matthews is joined by Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG GovernX®, for a discussion of the challenges posed by the increasingly complex paradigm of sourcing ecosystems, partners and platforms in ISG Smartalks™ Podcast Episode 12: Ecosystems, Partners and Platforms.

“Sourcing has come a long way since the days of large-scale, single-supplier deals,” Coatney said. “Enterprises now engage with a vast number of specialist third parties, each meant to address a particular need. This has resulted in a complex ecosystem of technologies and partners that enterprises are challenged to adequately govern to drive sustained business value, ensure operational agility, and monitor compliance and risk.”

The similar evolution of roles and responsibilities for technology executives is the focus of

ISG Smartalks™ Podcast Episode 11: Digital Leaders. Matthews speaks with Dan Hushon, chief technology officer for leading global IT services company DXC Technology, about how today’s digital leaders are expected to be fluent in both business and technology. The episode details agile and collaborative team architectures and the new executive roles they have inspired, such as Chief Digital Officer, Chief Security Officer and Chief Technology Officer, and the beneficial, cross-functional approach these structures deliver.

The ISG Smartalks podcast series features different guests each episode, and examines the impact on business of some of today’s most challenging industry issues and disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, security, the future of work, trends in sourcing, Agile and DevOps, the platform economy, fostering innovation and 5G. Guests include leading tech visionaries, subject-matter experts and industry analysts discussing the latest market trends, forecasts and business applications of digital technology.

The ISG Smartalks podcast series is available on the ISG website, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Player FM, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, RadioPublic, TuneIn and YouTube.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

