EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, announced increased utilization of its Aquadex therapy in patients affected by COVID-19. Product sales of the Aquadex therapy to six hospitals in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., have increased over 300% in the last thirty days, as compared to the monthly-average for 2019. The company is still evaluating the impact the pandemic may have on its overall business.



Two physician-led webinars since the outbreak have highlighted the importance of managing fluids administered to critically ill, COVID-19 patients to avoid potentially life-threatening complications, such as volume overload, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and other conditions related to progressive congestion. Ultrafiltration with the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system is an option for efficient fluid removal and rapid decongestion, and a way to optimize the volume status of these patients in a predictable way. Aquadex therapy has been used as an alternative therapy in patients who need fluid removal when dialysis machines or trained dialysis personnel are not available and in hemodynamically unstable patients, who may not be able to tolerate dialysis but still need fluid removal.

“Just a few weeks ago, we announced the first use of Aquadex therapy in COVID-19 patients at hospitals in New York and Georgia and increased our production to meet anticipated demand. While this initial data involves only a handful of hospitals that have experienced the first surges of patients, we are very pleased to see that Aquadex therapy can help critically ill patients during this pandemic,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We remain committed to supporting the dedicated medical professionals through awareness, education and training about treatment solutions for COVID-19 patients.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the clinical use and expected utilization of the Aquadex SmartFlow system in patients infected with the coronavirus COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS INVESTORS: Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc. 952-345-4205 MEDIA: Jessica Stebing Health+Commerce 260-336-6202