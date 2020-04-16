New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Therapy, By Drug Therapy, By Route of Administration, By Gender, By Cancer Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885386/?utm_source=GNW



Global oncology drugs market is projected to grow at a brisk rate over the forecast period owing to widespread prevalence of cancer, globally.Various other related factors which are contributing to the growth of oncology drugs market include rise in geriatric population worldwide, increase in global healthcare expenditure, rising number of product approvals by regulatory bodies and growing R&D activities for the development of new cancer drugs.



Furthermore, emergence of biosimilar products for cancer treatment, increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and development of pipeline oncology products are providing opportunities for various oncology drug manufacturers.



Oncology includes diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cancer diseases.Oncology or anti-cancer drugs can be used alone or in combination to control or destroy neoplastic cells.



These drugs have the capacity to treat various kinds of cancers including blood cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer and breast cancer.



However, the oncology drug market also faces some restrains. Fatal effects associated with the use of cancer drugs and high cost of the drug & development process are proving a hindrance for the growth of oncology drugs market.



The global oncology drugs market is segmented based on drug type, therapy, drug therapy, route of administration, gender, cancer type, distribution channel, and region.Based on therapy, the market is segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and others.



The chemotherapy segment holds the largest market share in global oncology drugs market owing to its ability to kill cancer cells, higher efficacy and higher survival rates. However, the immunotherapy segment is going to witness fastest growth during the forecast period as they do not harm other living cells of the body.



Based on cancer type, the lung cancer segment holds the largest share in the global oncology drugs market due to its considerable surge in prevalence across the world. Major players operating in the global oncology drugs market are AbbVie Inc, Roche Holding AG, Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Astellas Pharma, Sanofi, Eisai, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Astex Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Teva Pharmaceutical and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global oncology drugs market.

• To classify and forecast global oncology drugs market based on drug type, therapy, drug therapy, route of administration, gender, cancer type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global oncology drugs market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global oncology drugs market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global oncology drugs market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global oncology drugs market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of oncology drug companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global oncology drugs market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and drug therapies for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Oncology drugs companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to oncology drugs

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global oncology drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Drug Type:

o Cytotoxic Drugs

o Targeted Drugs

o Hormonal Drugs

• Market, By Therapy:

o Chemotherapy

o Targeted Therapy

o Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

o Hormonal Therapy

o Others

• Market, By Drug Therapy:

o Adjuvant

o Neoadjuvant

o Concurrent

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

o Subcutaneous

o Others

• Market, By Gender:

o Male

o Female

• Market, By Cancer Type:

o Lung Cancer

o Stomach Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Breast Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Liver Cancer

o Esophagus Cancer

o Cervical Cancer

o Kidney Cancer

o Bladder Cancer

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

o Government Hospitals

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East



Competitive Landscape

:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global oncology drugs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

