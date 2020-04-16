Silmäasema Oyj Applies for Delisting of Its Shares from Nasdaq Helsinki



Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release – Inside information

16 April 2020 at 4:05 p.m. EET



Silmäasema Oyj’s (“Silmäasema”) Board of Directors has decided to apply for the termination of public trading in Silmäasema shares and the delisting of Silmäasema’s shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”).

Coronaria Oy (“Coronaria”) owns more than nine tenths (9/10) of all the shares and votes in Silmäasema and has initiated redemption proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to redeem the remaining Silmäasema shares held by the minority shareholders.

Provided that the Arbitral Tribunal appointed for the redemption proceedings confirms that Coronaria’s redemption right is clear, Coronaria is entitled to gain title to all Silmäasema’s shares against the placing of security approved by the Arbitral Tribunal for the payment of the redemption price.

Today, Silmäasema will submit a delisting application to Nasdaq Helsinki. In the application Silmäasema requests that the quotation of Silmäasema’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki be terminated as soon as possible after Coronaria has gained title to all the shares in Silmäasema in the redemption proceedings.



Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs approximately 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 131.1 million in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 21.5 million.