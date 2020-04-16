Ignitis grupė, UAB, company code 301844044, registered office at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company). The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes –XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company announces that on 16 April 2020 it signed an agreement with Swedbank, AB for a EUR 100 m. overdraft. Loan repayment term – 16 October 2020.

The overdraft is intended to finance working capital upon the need.

The overdraft interest rate and other price information are confidential.

Arturas Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations, e-mail. arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt