SEATTLE, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An automotive washer system aids in maintaining clear vision of other vehicles on road. There are two major automotive washer systems installed in an automotive vehicle namely headlamp washer system and windshield washer system.
Statistics:
The Automotive Washer System market is estimated to account for US$ 20,170.4 Million in value and 1,605,941,291.2 Thousand units in volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3650
Market Drivers:
Increasing production of passenger vehicles is expected to propel growth of the global automotive washer system market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The European Automobile Manufacturers Association, 16.5 million passenger cars were made in the European Union in 2018 compared to 16.1 million in 2015.
Moreover, increasing demand for commercial vehicles is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to The European Automobile Manufacturers Association, over 2.6 million commercial vehicles were produced in the European Union in 2018.
Market Opportunities:
Increasing disposable income is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global automotive washer system market. For instance, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the personal income in the U.S. increased U$ 106.8 billion (0.6 percent) in February 2020 and disposable personal income increased US$ 88.7 billion (0.5 percent) and personal consumption expenditures increased $27.7 billion (0.2 percent).
Moreover, increasing preference for SUVs is also expected to aid growth of the market. For instance, according to International Energy Agency, there are now over 200 million SUVs around the world as of January 2020, up from about 35 million in 2010, accounting for 60% of the increase in the global car fleet since 2010.
Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/automotive-washer-system-market-3650
Key Takeaways:
Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global automotive washer system market include, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Trico Products Corporation, Denso Corporation, Mergon Group, Valeo SA, Mitsuba Corporation, Continental AG, Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
Buy this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3650
Key Developments
Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Nippon Wiper Blade Co Ltd., a subsidiary of Denso Corporation, merged with Asahi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., also a subsidiary of Denso Corporation.
Major players in the market are also focused on expanding their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in February 2019, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. started a second electronics plant in India.
Market Segmentation
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
CMI
Pune, INDIA
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
logo long.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: