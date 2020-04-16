New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Product, By Application Industry, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885385/?utm_source=GNW

These items keep workers from chemical, electrical, mechanical, radiological and physical dangers or hazards.



Workplace safety regulations by international organizations such as NIOSH, OSHA, and NFPA have mandated that employee safety is a primary priority for employers.Industries such as oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing and construction are significant contributors to the global GDP.



This makes it imperative that employers in these industries ensure that their employees adhere to strict health and safety regulations, thereby resulting in growth of the personal protective market.

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented based on the product type, application industry, distribution channel, and region.Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into Eye & Face Protection, Head Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Professional Footwear, Hand & Arm Protection, Fall Protection.



Among these, Hand & Arm Protection type dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the coming years as well, which can be attributed to higher preference for hand and arm protection in manufacturing & construction, oil & gas, and firefighting companies. Occupational safety regulations play a major role in driving the market for personal protective equipment.

Major players operating in the personal protective equipment market include Ansell Limited, 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc, EI du Pont de Nemours & Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, Radians Inc and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global personal protective equipment market.

• To classify and forecast global personal protective equipment market based on the product type, application industry, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global personal protective equipment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global personal protective equipment market.

• To conduct a pricing analysis for the global personal protective equipment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global personal protective equipment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of PPE manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global personal protective equipment market by using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Personal Protective Equipment manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to personal protective equipment

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global personal protective equipment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Eye & Face Protection

o Head Protection

o Hearing Protection

o Protective Clothing

o Respiratory Protection

o Professional Footwear

o Hand & Arm Protection

o Fall Protection Slippers

• Market, By Application Industry:

o Construction & Manufacturing

o Oil & Gas

o Healthcare

o Mining

o Firefighting

o Food & Beverages

o Chemicals

o Transportation

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct/Institutional Sales

o Retail Sales

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global personal protective equipment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

