                FORM 8.3

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 15th April 2020









Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 69,509,142























































































































































































4.70696%



purchase/sell N/A Total 69,509,142























































































































































































4.70696%





Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 3,000 81.82 Purchase 5,800 81.82 Purchase 6,439 81.82 Purchase 9,600 81.82 Purchase 3,600 81.82 Purchase 25,500 81.82 Purchase 400 80.42 Purchase 241 80.51 Purchase 2,100 81.82 Purchase 300 81.82 Purchase 81,549 81.82 Purchase 7,424 81.82 Purchase 6,336 81.82 Purchase 14,400 80.34 Purchase 156 81.82 Purchase 4,300 81.82 Purchase 8,500 81.82 Purchase 221 81.82 Purchase 570 81.82 Purchase 1,128 81.82 Sale 172 81.82 Sale 4,300 81.82 Sale 32,700 81.99 Sale 9,600 81.82 Sale 3,600 81.82 Sale 167,400 82.01 Sale 8,500 81.82 Sale 112,903 81.82 Sale 15,296 81.82 Sale 104 81.82 Sale 8,778 81.82 Sale 3,884 82.04 Sale 534 81.82 Sale 570 81.82

