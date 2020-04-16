Company announcement no 05 - 20

16 April 2020





NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Annual General Meeting 2020

Today, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) (CVR-no. 12546106) held its Annual General Meeting of 2020 at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.

At the meeting, all proposals presented to the General Meeting were adopted.

Item 1 to 3

The General Meeting acknowledged the management's report on NTG's activities in the past financial year and NTG's audited Annual Report for 2019 was approved. The meeting also approved that the financial result for 2019 was transferred to the equity reserves.

Item 4

The following board members were elected as recommended by the Nomination Committee:

Eivind Drachmann Kolding

Jørgen Hansen

Peter Grubert

Finn Skovbo Pedersen

Ulrik Ross Petersen

Jesper Præstensgaard

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen

Karen-Marie Katholm

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen and Karen-Marie Katholm are new members of the Board of Directors.

Item 5

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as NTG's auditor as proposed by the Board of Directors in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.

Item 6a

NTG's new Remuneration Policy subject to the new regulation from the implementation of the Shareholders Rights Directive in the Danish Companies Act was approved by the General Meeting as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Item 6b

The fees for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2020 were approved by the General Meeting.

Item 6c

The Board of Directors was authorized to allow NTG to acquire, for a five-year period, treasury shares for a nominal value of up to 10% of NTG's share capital from time to time.

Item 6d

The Board of Directors' proposal to delete Article 4(1) of the Company’s Articles of Association was approved.

Item 6e

The Board of Directors' proposal to delete Article 4(4) of the Company’s Articles of Association was approved.

Item 6f

The Board of Directors' proposal to amend Article 8 of the Company’s Articles of Association was approved.

Item 6g

The Board of Directors' proposal to amend Article 8 of the Company’s Articles of Association was approved.

Item 6h

The Board of Directors' proposal to amend Article 9 of the Company’s Articles of Association was approved.





