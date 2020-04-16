Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q1 results conference call on April 23, 2020
Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday, April 23 at 07:00 CET.
Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a conference call hosted by:
The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET (9:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call in order to avoid waiting time. Consequently register with following pin code: 72762610# and provide your name and the company you work for.
|Belgium
|+32 24035816
|Canada
|+1 4162164194
|France
|+33 170710159
|Germany
|+49 69222225429
|Ireland
|+353 15060451
|Italy
|+39 0236013817
|Luxembourg
|+352 27300163
|Netherlands
|+31 207095119
|Spain
|+34 911140101
|Switzerland
|+41 445831805
|United Kingdom
|+44 2071943759
|United States
|+1 6467224916
The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.
The press release for the first quarter of 2020, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Thursday, April 23 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results
About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).
For more information: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.
Investors contact
Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 14 99
Ana Castaño – ana.castanolopez@orange.com - +32 (0) 468 46 95 31
ir@orange.be
Press contacts
Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 (0)479 016 058
Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32 (0)477 69 87 73
press@orange.be
