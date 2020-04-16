MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBNC) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) has implemented additional controls at its operations and offices to further protect the health and safety of its workforce, their families, and neighboring communities in response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. In order to protect our shareholders, employees, and others and align with potential gathering and travel restrictions, we are changing the format of our 2020 Annual Meeting from an in-person to a virtual-only meeting.



The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only meeting format, via live webcast, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. However, you will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting in the same way that you would have been able to participate at the in-person meeting.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Shareholder of Record

If you were a holder of record of common stock of Horizon at the close of business on March 6, 2020 (the “Record Date”) (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you may attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/297431553 entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received. You will need a meeting password. The meeting password is HBNC2020.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial holder of record of common stock of Horizon as of the Record Date (i.e. you hold your shares in “street name” through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker), you must register in advance to virtually attend the Annual Meeting. To register, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Horizon common stock you held as of the Record Date, along with your name and email address, to Computershare. Please forward the email from your broker, or attach an image of your legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 1, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/297431553 and enter your control number. You will need a meeting password. The meeting password is HBNC2020.

Asking Questions

If you are attending the meeting as a shareholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/297431553, entering your control number and meeting password, and clicking on the message icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the [“i”] icon at the top of the screen.

Voting Shares

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the Meeting Center site. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If you already voted, no additional action is necessary.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Craig Dwight, Chairman & CEO

Phone: (219) 873-2725

Fax: (219) 873-9280

Date: April 16, 2020