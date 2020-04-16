DENVER, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , a leading multi-cloud data solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the CTO Advisor Virtual Conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The conference will address how to build and manage hybrid IT in traditional enterprises. Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction, will present in two of the sessions; Faction will also be present via a virtual booth.



Tuesday, April 21, at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern: Public Cloud Workload Repatriation

Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction, will take part in this panel discussion focused on the concept of public cloud workload repatriation and the primary drivers for moving workloads from the public cloud back to the private data center. Other panelists are Jo Peterson, Vice President Cloud Services at Clarify360; Tim Crawford, host of the “CIO in the Know” podcast; and Bobby Allen, CTO and Chief Evangelist for CloudGenera.

Tuesday, April 21, at 11:30am Pacific/2:30pm Eastern: Getting Real with Multi-Cloud: How Hybrid Enterprises are Evolving to Compete

Multi-cloud is an incredibly hot tech trend for 2020, but how can you evaluate if it's worth your time or overhyped? Faction has assisted companies across industries (including healthcare/biotech, oil & gas, media & entertainment, and connected/smart cars) adopt multi-cloud to gain technical and business advantages. In this session, Faction will pierce through the hype to give you real reasons your organization will want a multi-cloud strategy. This session will also provide use cases and lessons learned, and address participants’ questions.

