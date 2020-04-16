Leverkusen, Germany, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual General Meeting of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) shall be held on May 28, 2020. Today, the Company has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a resolution for an ordinary capital increase. This proposed resolution includes but is not limited to the following contents:
Further details will be published in the convocation of the Annual General Meeting, which will be published in the Federal Gazette.
The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to continue financing clinical studies for the further development of Ameluz®, for sales and marketing expenses of Ameluz® particularly in the US and to cover costs of the current business operations.
Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
ISIN: DE0006046113
WKN: 604611
Biofrontera AG
Tel.: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax.: +49 (0214) 87 63 290
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
Biofrontera AG
Leverkusen, GERMANY
Biofrontera AG
Tel.: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax.: +49 (0214) 87 63 290
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: