Global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, with the market size expected to double in 2020.Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are commonly available in the market under the brand name Aralen and Plaquenil, respectively.



Several other formulations of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are also available that are sold under different brand names. Chemically, chloroquine is 7-chloro-4-[[4-(diethylamino)-1-methylbutyl] amino] quinoline phosphate (1:2) and is used for the treatment of various diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, malaria and others.



The global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market are driven by the increase in prevalence of COVID-19.In 2019, the market stood at approximately $ 140 million and is expected to reach $ 285 million in 2020.



In the recent light of events, FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine phosphate belong to the class of antimalarial, amebicides drugs.One of the major applications of Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine is for the prevention and treatment of malaria.



Globally, Ipca and Cadila are among the top manufacturers of these drugs.The US FDA has recently lifted import alerts on its plants, paving the way for the firms to export the drugs to the US.



India is among the major manufacturers of the world’s total hydroxychloroquine production and exported worth USD51 million of Hydrochloroquine and Chloroquine and in 2019. China, being the largest manufacturer of APIs, is not producing Hydroxychloroquine because of less cases of malaria.



The global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market is segmented based on type, route of administration, strength, application, and region.Based on application, the market can be categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, malaria, COVID-19 and others.



In the application segments, COVID-19 is expected to dominate the market due to rising prevalence of this disease.



Furthermore, based on type, the tablet segment is expected to dominate the market due to its cost effectiveness. Among all regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market owing to comparatively higher prevalence of COVID-19 .



Major players operating in the global chloroquine market include Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Rising Pharma Holdings Inc, Abcam plc, Mylan N.V, Abbott and others



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2030



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market.

• To classify and forecast global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market based on type, route of administration, strength, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market.

• To examine policy & regulatory landscape for global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to chloroquine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Injectables

o Tablets

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

• Market, By Strength:

o 100mg

o 200mg

o 250mg

o 500mg

• Market, By Application:

o Rheumatoid Arthritis

o Malaria

o COVID-19

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

