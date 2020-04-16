New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trading Analytics Market, By Type, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885381/?utm_source=GNW



Trading Analytics is the software of the trading discipline specifically deployed to evaluate investments and identify the trading opportunities by analyzing the statistical trends and price variations gathered from the market. Traders prefer Trading Analytics or TCA as it provides them an actionable insight to enhance and synchronize trading, quality, compliance, and other reporting capabilities.



Global Trading Analytics market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR till 2025.The global Trading Analytics market is driven by the need for various organizations to comply and adhere to government standards, policies and regulations in order to analyze their investment capacities and others.



Additionally, rapid change in regulatory environment, stocks market, and cutting-edge of quantitative analytics will be further propelling the market during forecast period.



The global Trading Analytics market is segmented based on types, component, deployment mode, application, end-users, region and company.Based on type, the market is divided into Technical Trading, Fundamental Trading, Momentum Trading, Scalping, and Swing Trading.



The Scalping Trading segment is foreseen to register the highest CAGR during the forecast years owing to frequent changes in the prices of equity and other commodities.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into Equity, Forex, Commodities, Future/Options, Fixed Income, and Others.



Fixed Income segment is expected is register the highest demand during the forecast years due to the growing trend of risk averse investments.Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into On-Cloud and On-premises.



The On-cloud segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides more data security and helps enterprises comply with various regulations. Based on application, the market can be categorized into High Frequency Trading, Transaction Cost Analysis, Sentiment Analysis, Pre-Trade Decision Making, and Others. The Pre-Trading Decision segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the adoption and implementation of Trading Analytics by different institutional investors, and individuals to focus and analyze the risk involved in that the portfolio before investing. Based on end-users, the market can be categorized into Asset Managers, Hedge Funds, Broker Dealers, Investment Banks, Research Providers, and Others. The Research Providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace among all the end user segments of trading analytics market owing to the increasing demand for equity analysis and investment research, globally.



Regionally, the Trading Analytics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall Trading Analytics market owing to the increasing adoption of the technologies such as cloud-based services, analytics, and among others.



Major players operating in the global Trading Analytics market include Virtu Financial, HIS Markit, Global Trading Analytics LLC, FactSet, Vichara Technologies, Spider Software Pvt Ltd, One Market Data LLC, Q4 Inc, FlexTrade System Inc, Liquidnet Holding, Inc., Abel Noser, LLC, and Others. The companies are increasing their focus on developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global Trading Analytics market.

• To classify and forecast global Trading Analytics market based on types, component, deployment mode, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global Trading Analytics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Trading Analytics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Trading Analytics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Trading Analytics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Trading Analytics service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Trading Analytics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Trading Analytics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Types

o Technical Trading

o Fundamental Trading

o Momentum Trading

o Scalping

o Swing Trading

• Market, By Component:

o Equity

o Forex

o Commodities

o Future/Options

o Fixed Income

o Others

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Cloud

o On-premise

• Market, By Application:

o High Frequency Trading

o Transaction Cost Analysis

o Sentiment Analysis

o Pre-Trade Decision Making

o Others

• Market, By End Users:

o Asset Managers

o Hedge Funds

o Broker Dealers

o Investment Banks

o Research Providers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Trading Analytics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885381/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001