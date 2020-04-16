Burlington, Kentucky, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Snappy Tomato Pizza Company launched their partnership with the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road and Western Ohio, offering a FREE box of Girl Scout Cookies with a Snappy Tomato Pizza purchase of $25 or more. The partnership answers the call to assist the Girl Scouts in reducing their surplus cookie inventory due to their halt of all direct cookie sales, after the outbreak of COVID-19. With the purchase of 2,400 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies (200 cases), Snappy Tomato Pizza is joyously taking this opportunity to not only help the Girl Scouts, but to show their appreciation for all of their customers who continue to support their local Snappy Tomato during the pandemic.

Snappy Tomato Pizza serves fresh, homemade, award-winning pizza and Italian specialties across Southern Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Known for their complete line of The Beast Pizzas, signature Snapperoni and Baked Potato Pizzas and the All You Can Eat Pizza Buffet, Snappy Tomato Pizza restaurants are family and community favorites. Because of the restrictions during the fight against the Coronavirus, all Snappy Tomato Pizza locations remain focused on feeding families through delivery and carryout only.

“The moment we heard about the Girl Scouts’ dilemma with their inability to sell cookies door-to-door we knew we needed to help,” said Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing for Snappy Tomato Pizza, “…the leadership attributes fostered through the Girl Scouts program are the same qualities that make for a good community citizen - perhaps one of these young ladies will be our next Snappy Tomato employee or franchisee?”

Many of the regions served by Snappy Tomato Pizza also host Western Ohio and Northern Kentucky Girl Scout troops, and this cookie giveaway capitalizes on this duality. Over half of our 47 Snappy Tomato locations will take part in gifting a FREE box of Girl Scout cookies with every Snappy Tomato purchase of $25 or more*. These 24 select Snappy Tomato locations include Southwest Ohio, Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

KENTUCKY LOCATIONS:

Alexandria

Brooksville

Burlington

Cold Spring

Corbin

Cynthiana

Dry Ridge

Erlanger

Falmouth

Florence

Ft Thomas

Ft Wright

Owenton

Richmond

Somerset

Richwood

Villa Hills

Walton

Warsaw

INDIANA LOCATIONS:

Bright

Lawrenceburg (NEW)

Rising Sun

Warsaw

OHIO LOCATIONS:

Dent / Green TWP

New Richmond

Each participating Snappy Tomato pizzeria will have a variety of Girl Scout cookies including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and Lemonades. One box of Girl Scout cookies (flavors to be selected at random) will be included with every qualifying order starting on Thursday, April 16, 2020 and the promotion will run while supplies last.

“It is with great appreciation that we thank the teams at Snappy Tomato Pizza for purchasing cases of our Girl Scout cookies, and it is outstanding to see Snappy Tomato pay it forward by sharing our boxes of cookies as gifts to their patrons. Thinking “out-of-the-cookie-box” with actions of caring such as these are the essence of what we strive to instill in our young ladies. Our Girl Scout sisterhood thanks Snappy Tomato for setting such a wonderful example,” said Haleigh McGraw, Communications Director, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

Through Girl Scout cookie sales, these young ladies learn goal setting, financial literacy, communication and entrepreneurial skills. Programs throughout the year are funded by annual Girl Scout cookie sales, including outdoor adventures, educational exploration and meaningful activities to improve and support their communities. Ohio and Kentucky cookie sale revenues support multiple camp properties, provide financial assistance to an estimated 4,000 girls, training for over 6,000 volunteers and numerous Girl Scout activities of learning, giving and caring throughout the year.

If you would like to join Snappy Tomato in their support of the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, there are still opportunities to purchase Girl Scout cookies, with a minimum of five cases per order. Go to www.gskentucky.org/cookie-relief or contact Tammy Durham, Director of Grants and Community Partnerships at tdurham@gswrc.org. To purchase the3minimum five cases of cookies from Girl Scouts of Western Ohio visit https://www.gswo.org/en/cookies/business-bosses-supporting-cookie-bosses.html or contact Kat Steiner, Director of Development (South) at 513-619-1376 or katsteiner@gswo.org.

Snappy Tomato Pizza, along with the Girl Scouts, will be running 30-second public service announcements on local and regional radio stations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana in promotion of this partnership. Norton Outdoor Advertising has provided promotional billboard space to support the cause as well. Please share photos of your pizza and cookies on social media with the hashtag #SnappyGirlScouts. Snappy Tomato Pizza would like to encourage other businesses to assist in supporting our regional Girl Scout troops and make it SNAPPY!

_________________________

*each qualifying purchase of $25 or more of Snappy Tomato menu items will receive one box, selected at random, of delicious Girl Scout cookies, starting Thursday, April 16, 2020 when stores open at 11:00 AM until supplies are exhausted. There are no coupon restrictions with this offer. Tax, Delivery and Tip are not included in your purchase total.

###

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com | #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast pizzas, the Snapperoni pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. Snappy Tomato Pizza is famous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever memorable Snappy Tomato logo.

Stay in the know with: #SnappyTomato and be sure to post pictures with #SnappyGirlScouts

About Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road: www.gskentucky.org

Recognized as the premier leadership opportunity for female ambition in Kentucky, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) serves over 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and 1 Ohio county. With opportunities around the world, GSKWR advocates creativity and free choice, encouraging girls and young women to explore their passions and cultivate change through a focus on life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship and outdoor4experiences. Through corporate partnerships in the State of Kentucky, GSKWR is creating a critical career pipeline of intelligent women leaders. To learn more about how Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is creating experiential and leadership opportunities for growth, please visit www.gskentucky.org.

About Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

We're Girl Scouts of Western Ohio—more than 36,000 girl members and more than 11,000 adults in 32 counties throughout western Ohio and southeastern Indiana who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, we’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And as a United Way-funded agency, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit gswo.org, or follow Girl Scouts of Western Ohio on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Attachments

Andy Ritter Snappy Tomato Pizza 859.525.4680 andy.ritter@snappytomato.com