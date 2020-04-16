SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2020 of $17.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.63. First quarter 2020 results include a provision for credit losses of $4.3 million, which reduced EPS $0.11, representing Management’s estimate of additional reserves needed over the remaining life of its loans due to increased credit-risk from deteriorating economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. These results compare to net income of $20.7 million and EPS of $0.77 for the fourth quarter 2019 and net income of $19.6 million and EPS of $0.73 for the first quarter 2019.



"Westamerica’s primary objective during the Covid-19 pandemic is to operate without interruption for our customers. As of today, our staffing levels are unaffected, our operating systems remain fully functional, and all but one of our branches are open. The business environment is highly uncertain at this time given the Covid-19 impacts on society and the economy. Westamerica’s annualized net interest margin increased to 3.10 percent for the first quarter 2020 from 3.08 percent in the fourth quarter 2019. Operating expenses were $24.7 million for the first quarter 2020, representing only 47 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. First quarter 2020 results generated an annualized 9.7 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “The well-being of our customers, employees and communities is of principal concern during this difficult period,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $40.5 million for the first quarter 2020, compared to $40.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and $40.2 million for the first quarter 2019. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.10 percent for the first quarter 2020, compared to 3.08 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and 3.12 percent for the first quarter 2019. The Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) reduced the interest rate paid on required reserves and excess reserve balances to 0.10 percent on March 16, 2020, which reduced the interest earned on Westamerica’s interest-bearing cash balances. Westamerica has taken loan applications under the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Westamerica’s interest-bearing loans and investment securities are funded exclusively by shareholders’ equity and customers’ deposits. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-six percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the first quarter 2020. Average deposit volumes during the first quarter 2020 of $4,829 million were stable compared to average deposit volumes during the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019 of $4,840 million and $4,835 million, respectively. The Company has no debt.

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), effective January 1, 2020 with a net-of-tax increase to shareholders’ equity of $52 thousand. The Covid-19 environment, which developed after the CECL implementation, has caused deteriorating economic conditions, including a record number of California-based initial claims for unemployment in March 2020. Management expects developing increases in unemployment to result in higher credit-related losses, particularly consumer installment loans. The Company has been actively working with consumer and commercial borrowers requesting deferral of loan payments. The Company recognized a $4.3 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2020 representing Management’s estimate of additional reserves needed over the remaining life of its loans due to increased credit-risk from deteriorating economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 totaled $11.6 million, compared to $11.7 million for the fourth quarter 2019, and $11.6 million for the first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 non-interest income includes a $603 thousand receipt on a purchased loan, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount. During the month of March 2020, activity-based fees related to deposit accounts and merchant processing fees were lower due to reduced economic activity related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 was $455 thousand higher than noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2019 due to higher personnel costs offset in part by lower professional fees. Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 was $519 thousand lower than noninterest expense for the first quarter 2019 due to lower occupancy and equipment costs, professional fees, FDIC assessments and amortization of intangible assets. First quarter 2020 noninterest expense reflects application of a $246 thousand FDIC insurance assessment credit; the Company’s credit is fully exhausted.

The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 27.0 percent for the first quarter 2020, compared to 26.0 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and 26.3 percent for the first quarter 2019. The lower tax rate for the fourth quarter 2019 is due to a customary adjustment to true-up the Company’s 2018 estimated tax provision to the filed 2018 tax return. The lower tax rate for the first quarter 2019 is due to higher tax deductions from the exercise of employee stock options.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation 1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901 Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer 707-863-6840 investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:



The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 8-K filed on April 16, 2020, the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain pandemic, credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.









WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS March 31, 2020 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 40,547 $ 40,247 0.7 % $ 40,481 Provision for Credit Losses 4,300 - n/m - Noninterest Income 11,648 11,579 0.6 % 11,732 Noninterest Expense 24,664 25,183 -2.1 % 24,209 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 23,231 26,643 -12.8 % 28,004 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 6,269 6,997 -10.4 % 7,276 Net Income $ 16,962 $ 19,646 -13.7 % $ 20,728 Average Common Shares Outstanding 27,068 26,841 0.8 % 27,050 Diluted Average Common Shares 27,139 26,912 0.8 % 27,094 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.63 $ 0.73 -14.2 % $ 0.77 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.63 0.73 -14.4 % 0.77 Return On Assets (a) 1.21 % 1.42 % 1.46 % Return On Common Equity (a) 9.7 % 12.2 % 11.8 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.10 % 3.12 % 3.08 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 47.3 % 48.6 % 46.4 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.41 $ 0.40 2.5 % $ 0.41 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 66 % 55 % 53 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 40,989 $ 40,741 0.6 % $ 40,932 Interest Expense 442 494 -10.5 % 451 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 40,547 $ 40,247 0.7 % $ 40,481 Average Earning Assets $ 5,242,142 $ 5,184,978 1.1 % $ 5,243,783 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,648,581 2,689,684 -1.5 % 2,599,703 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.13 % 3.16 % 3.11 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.10 % 3.12 % 3.08 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.06 % 3.08 % 3.04 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Total Assets $ 5,655,460 $ 5,611,762 0.8 % $ 5,645,013 Total Earning Assets 5,242,142 5,184,978 1.1 % 5,243,783 Total Loans 1,123,934 1,205,656 -6.8 % 1,116,446 Commercial Loans 223,383 281,465 -20.6 % 219,710 Commercial RE Loans 579,743 580,178 -0.1 % 568,892 Consumer Loans 320,808 344,013 -6.7 % 327,844 Total Investment Securities 3,845,885 3,689,852 4.2 % 3,792,781 Equity Securities - 1,748 n/m - Debt Securities Available For Sale 3,135,743 2,734,658 14.7 % 3,027,461 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 710,142 953,446 -25.5 % 765,320 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 272,323 289,470 -5.9 % 334,556 Loans/Deposits 23.3 % 24.9 % 23.1 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Total Deposits $ 4,828,988 $ 4,834,690 -0.1 % $ 4,839,552 Noninterest Demand 2,222,737 2,204,232 0.8 % 2,279,615 Interest-Bearing Transaction 941,720 946,458 -0.5 % 922,772 Savings 1,496,362 1,492,100 0.3 % 1,464,206 Time greater than $100K 73,849 82,796 -10.8 % 75,314 Time less than $100K 94,320 109,104 -13.6 % 97,645 Total Short-Term Borrowings 42,330 59,226 -28.5 % 39,766 Shareholders' Equity 705,330 655,380 7.6 % 694,709 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 46.0 % 45.6 % 47.1 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 96.5 % 96.0 % 96.4 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q1'2020 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,242,142 $ 40,989 3.13 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,123,934 13,910 4.98 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 223,383 2,776 5.00 % Commercial RE Loans 579,743 7,599 5.27 % Consumer Loans 320,808 3,535 4.43 % Total Investments (FTE) 3,845,885 26,223 2.73 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 272,323 856 1.24 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,242,142 442 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,648,581 442 0.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,606,251 434 0.07 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 941,720 84 0.04 % Savings 1,496,362 217 0.06 % Time less than $100K 94,320 54 0.23 % Time greater than $100K 73,849 79 0.43 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 42,330 8 0.07 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 40,547 3.10 % Q1'2019 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,184,978 $ 40,741 3.16 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,205,656 14,908 5.01 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 281,465 3,766 5.43 % Commercial RE Loans 580,178 7,577 5.30 % Consumer Loans 344,013 3,565 4.19 % Total Investments (FTE) 3,689,852 24,095 2.61 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 289,470 1,738 2.40 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,184,978 494 0.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,689,684 494 0.08 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,630,458 485 0.07 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 946,458 121 0.05 % Savings 1,492,100 216 0.06 % Time less than $100K 109,104 66 0.24 % Time greater than $100K 82,796 82 0.40 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 59,226 9 0.06 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 40,247 3.12 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Service Charges on Deposits $ 4,248 $ 4,504 -5.7 % $ 4,374 Merchant Processing Services 2,358 2,558 -7.8 % 2,424 Debit Card Fees 1,468 1,507 -2.6 % 1,568 Trust Fees 777 717 8.4 % 764 ATM Processing Fees 579 633 -8.5 % 696 Other Service Fees 506 577 -12.3 % 513 Financial Services Commissions 125 101 24.6 % 122 Securities Gains - 24 n/m 167 Other Income (3) 1,587 958 65.7 % 1,104 Total Noninterest Income $ 11,648 $ 11,579 0.6 % $ 11,732 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 52,195 $ 51,826 0.7 % $ 52,213 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.5 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.36 % Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 7.76 $ 7.83 -1.0 % $ 7.66 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Salaries & Benefits $ 13,018 $ 13,108 -0.7 % $ 12,297 Occupancy and Equipment 4,932 5,048 -2.3 % 5,077 Outsourced Data Processing 2,405 2,369 1.5 % 2,361 Courier Service 491 442 11.0 % 529 Professional Fees 389 665 -41.5 % 674 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 73 310 -76.5 % 73 Other Operating 3,356 3,241 3.5 % 3,198 Total Noninterest Expense $ 24,664 $ 25,183 -2.1 % $ 24,209 Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.89 % 1.97 % 1.83 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 47.3 % 48.6 % 46.4 % 8. Allowance for Credit Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Average Total Loans $ 1,123,934 $ 1,205,656 -6.8 % $ 1,116,446 Prior Period Allowance for Credit Losses (Loans) (ACLL) $ 19,484 $ 21,351 -8.7 % $ 19,828 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) 2,017 - n/m - Beginning of Period ACLL 21,501 21,351 0.7 % 19,828 Provision for Credit Losses 4,300 - n/m - Net ACLL Losses (997 ) (874 ) 14.2 % (344 ) End of Period ACLL $ 24,804 $ 20,477 21.1 % $ 19,484 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 37 % 37 % 71 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.36 % 0.29 % 0.12 % (dollars in thousands) % 3/31/20 3/31/19 Change 12/31/19 Allowance for Credit Losses (Loans) $ 24,804 $ 20,477 21.1 % $ 19,484 Allowance for Credit Losses (HTM Securities) 16 - n/m - Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 24,820 $ 20,477 21.2 % $ 19,484 Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments 53 2,308 -97.7 % 2,160 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 3/31/20 3/31/19 Change 12/31/19 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual $ 419 $ 330 27.0 % $ 659 Performing Nonaccrual 3,933 3,670 7.2 % 3,781 Total Nonaccrual Loans 4,352 4,000 8.8 % 4,440 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 178 394 -54.8 % 440 Total 4,530 4,394 3.1 % 4,880 Repossessed Loan Collateral 43 43 -0.9 % 43 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,573 $ 4,437 3.1 % $ 4,923 Total Loans Outstanding $ 1,121,243 $ 1,204,844 -6.9 % $ 1,126,664 Total Assets $ 5,628,126 $ 5,555,961 1.3 % $ 5,619,555 Loans: Allowance for Credit Losses (Loans) $ 24,804 $ 20,477 21.1 % $ 19,484 Allowance for Credit Losses (Loans) / Loans 2.21 % 1.70 % 1.73 % Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.40 % 0.36 % 0.43 % 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 3/31/20 3/31/19 Change 12/31/19 Shareholders' Equity $ 705,546 $ 656,767 7.4 % $ 731,417 Total Assets 5,628,126 5,555,961 1.3 % 5,619,555 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 12.54 % 11.82 % 13.02 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 62.93 % 54.51 % 64.92 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.58 % 9.82 % 11.07 % Common Shares Outstanding 26,932 26,901 0.1 % 27,062 Common Equity Per Share $ 26.20 $ 24.41 7.3 % $ 27.03 Market Value Per Common Share $ 58.78 $ 61.80 -4.9 % $ 67.77 Share Repurchase Programs (shares in thousands) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Total Shares Repurchased 180 - n/m - Average Repurchase Price $ 51.52 $ - n/m $ - Net Shares Repurchased (Issued) 130 (171 ) n/m (48 ) 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 3/31/20 3/31/19 Change 12/31/19 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 304,628 $ 421,788 -27.8 % $ 373,421 Investment Securities: Equity Securities - 1,771 n/m - Debt Securities Available For Sale 3,210,689 2,702,240 18.8 % 3,078,846 Debt Securities Held To Maturity (2) 681,821 923,190 -26.1 % 738,072 Loans 1,121,243 1,204,844 -6.9 % 1,126,664 Allowance For Credit Losses (Loans) (24,804 ) (20,477 ) 21.1 % (19,484 ) Total Loans, net 1,096,439 1,184,367 -7.4 % 1,107,180 Other Real Estate Owned 43 43 0.0 % 43 Premises and Equipment, net 35,403 33,934 4.3 % 34,597 Identifiable Intangibles, net 1,318 1,619 -18.6 % 1,391 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 176,112 165,336 6.5 % 164,332 Total Assets $ 5,628,126 $ 5,555,961 1.3 % $ 5,619,555 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,183,283 $ 2,179,803 0.2 % $ 2,240,112 Interest-Bearing Transaction 936,516 941,379 -0.5 % 931,888 Savings 1,514,431 1,482,187 2.2 % 1,471,284 Time 165,196 189,215 -12.7 % 169,337 Total Deposits 4,799,426 4,792,584 0.1 % 4,812,621 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 52,664 58,317 -9.7 % 30,928 Other Liabilities 70,490 48,293 46.0 % 44,589 Total Liabilities 4,922,580 4,899,194 0.5 % 4,888,138 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 466,472 456,075 2.3 % 466,231 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 171 (11,249 ) n/m 26,051 Retained Earnings 238,903 211,941 12.7 % 239,135 Total Shareholders' Equity 705,546 656,767 7.4 % 731,417 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,628,126 $ 5,555,961 1.3 % $ 5,619,555 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q1'2020 Q1'2019 Change Q4'2019 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $ 13,809 $ 14,797 -6.7 % $ 14,103 Investment Securities: Equity Securities 103 98 5.1 % 103 Debt Securities Available For Sale 21,315 17,521 21.7 % 20,067 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 3,908 5,329 -26.7 % 4,209 Interest-Bearing Cash 856 1,738 -50.7 % 1,396 Total Interest & Fee Income 39,991 39,483 1.3 % 39,878 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 84 121 -31.1 % 89 Savings Deposits 217 216 0.4 % 215 Time Deposits 133 148 -9.6 % 140 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 8 9 -11.6 % 7 Total Interest Expense 442 494 -10.5 % 451 Net Interest Income 39,549 38,989 1.4 % 39,427 Provision for Credit Losses 4,300 - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges 4,248 4,504 -5.7 % 4,374 Merchant Processing Services 2,358 2,558 -7.8 % 2,424 Debit Card Fees 1,468 1,507 -2.6 % 1,568 Trust Fees 777 717 8.4 % 764 ATM Processing Fees 579 633 -8.5 % 696 Other Service Fees 506 577 -12.3 % 513 Financial Services Commissions 125 101 24.6 % 122 Securities Gains - 24 n/m 167 Other Income (3) 1,587 958 65.7 % 1,104 Total Noninterest Income 11,648 11,579 0.6 % 11,732 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 13,018 13,108 -0.7 % 12,297 Occupancy and Equipment 4,932 5,048 -2.3 % 5,077 Outsourced Data Processing 2,405 2,369 1.5 % 2,361 Courier Service 491 442 11.0 % 529 Professional Fees 389 665 -41.5 % 674 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 73 310 -76.5 % 73 Other 3,356 3,241 3.5 % 3,198 Total Noninterest Expense 24,664 25,183 -2.1 % 24,209 Income Before Income Taxes 22,233 25,385 -12.4 % 26,950 Income Tax Provision 5,271 5,739 -8.2 % 6,222 Net Income $ 16,962 $ 19,646 -13.7 % $ 20,728 Average Common Shares Outstanding 27,068 26,841 0.8 % 27,050 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 27,139 26,912 0.8 % 27,094 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.73 -13.7 % $ 0.77 Diluted Earnings 0.63 0.73 -13.7 % 0.77 Dividends Paid 0.41 0.40 2.5 % 0.41 Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for loan losses, held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity at March 31, 2020, of $681,821 thousand is net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $16 thousand. (3) The Company received $603 thousand in excess of amounts charged-off in prior periods on a purchased loan during the quarter ending March 31, 2020, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.













