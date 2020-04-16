VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the creation of a $20-million fund to support COVID-19 response and future recovery efforts. This funding will go to support critical social initiatives and increased healthcare capacity, including procuring one million masks to be donated for healthcare in British Columbia.
Don Lindsay, Teck President and CEO said: “The global health crisis posed by COVID-19 is unlike anything previously faced by companies, by families, and by communities. The scope and severity of this pandemic requires all of us to step up and do our part.
“As a proudly Canadian-based resource company with over 100 years of history, Teck is committed to playing a role in the global mobilization to beat COVID-19. We have created a $20-million fund that will provide direct support to critical services in communities where we operate. This includes procuring essential medical supplies, donating to medical research, supporting local healthcare and social services affected by COVID-19, and contributing to international relief efforts.
“This funding will help to protect the health and wellbeing of communities locally and globally during this challenging time and support their long-term economic and social recovery in the wake of COVID-19. It builds on our work to implement stringent preventative measures at all our operations to safeguard the health of our people, and to maintain jobs and economic activity to the extent possible without compromising safety.
“Meeting an unprecedented challenge requires unprecedented unity, empathy and consideration for one another. Around the world we have seen those qualities on display in recent weeks, from small gestures of kindness and support from our neighbours to everyday citizens cheering each night in support of frontline healthcare workers.
“Teck and its people are proud to play our part. There are many examples of our local operations embodying that same spirit, such as donating PPE to local frontline health workers, sharing their health and safety expertise with the community, and providing funding to local food banks. The collective response to this unprecedented threat has been truly extraordinary. It should give us every confidence that we will prevail and once it passes, as it surely will, we will all emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.”
Donations to date through the fund include:
Further donations through the fund will include procuring additional supplies or PPE for healthcare and community use, contributions to global relief efforts, medical research, and long-term economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.
Teck is following guidance from public health agencies and government, and has implemented comprehensive measures at all of its operations to protect the health and safety of employees and communities in response to COVID-19. Learn more at www.teck.com/updates.
About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.
Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com
Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com
Teck Resources Ltd
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
teck_logo_RGB_TECK-BLUE.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: