Prior to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis that has swept the world, Lebanon was progressing well with its 5G plans. In September 2019, the major player Touch (owned by Zain), announced it had launched Lebanon’s first mobile site which offered low latency and speeds of 1.4 Gb/ps.
Lebanon has also improved its fixed infrastructure in recent years, driven by the telecoms ministry. Plans were introduced which saw new landlines and fibre-optic networks installed as well as faster DSL services.
In 2020 there is mounting demand for both fixed and mobile services in Lebanon. This has increased in response to the influx of employees and students being encouraged to work-from-home in order to combat the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. In contrast, there may be rising demand for reliable high-speed services from households, education institutions and healthcare services including tele-health. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops.
Ogero Telecom, Touch (Zain), Alfa Telecom (Orascom).
