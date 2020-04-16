New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pneumococcal Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885806/?utm_source=GNW

Transmission of S. pneumoniae primarily occurs through respiratory droplets. The term invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) refers to more severe infections in which the bacterium is isolated from normally sterile sites. IPD is most common in high-risk groups, such as young children and the elderly, where the immune system is more vulnerable.



Epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific pneumococcal vaccination rate data and IPD diagnosed incidence rate data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast. Moreover, Epidemiologists provide detailed dose- and age-specific pneumococcal vaccination rates that are dependent on the routine immunization requirements of each market.



Epidemiologists forecast that the pneumococcal vaccinated pediatric population in the 5GM will increase from 20,087,973 children vaccinated in 2018 to 22,139,213 children vaccinated in 2028.In the elderly population in four growth markets (4GM: Australia, Japan, South Korea, and urban China) where vaccination in this age group is recommended, Epidemiologists forecast an increase from 27,444,336 elderly vaccinated in 2018 to 39,002,217 elderly vaccinated in 2028.



In the 5GM in 2018, the average pediatric vaccination rate was approximately 75%, while in the 4GM, the average elderly vaccination rate was approximately 45%.Additionally, Epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of IPD in the 5GM will decrease from 2,038,634 cases in 2018 to 1,880,503 cases in 2028.



In the future, continued efforts should focus on establishing national vaccine initiatives and goals and carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, increase vaccine awareness, and ultimately reduce IPD incidence worldwide.



