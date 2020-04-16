SEATTLE, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global duodenoscopes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 146.6 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Duodenoscopes Market:

Key trends in market include rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, and product launches by key players in the market.

The increasing incidence and prevalence of gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic diseases in individuals is a leading factor that is expected to drive growth of the global duodenoscopes market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, according to Cancer Research UK, 10,300 new pancreatic cancer cases are diagnosed every year in the U.K.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3779

Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure is expected to drive growth of the global duodenoscopes market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, the total healthcare expenditure in the U.K. during 2017 was around 9.6% of the total GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on product approvals to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings in the markets. For instance, in December 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation received the U.S. FDA 510 (K) clearance for its EXALT Model D Single-use Duodenoscope for usage in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures.

Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/duodenoscopes-market-3779

Key Market Takeaways:

The global duodenoscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to increasing incidence of gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic diseases, new product launches, and increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund’s 2018 annual ranking of the top 20 countries with the highest incidence of stomach cancer include Korea (42 per 100,000), Japan (30 per 100,000), and China (23 per 100,000), which were ranked as 1, 3, and 5 respectively.

Key players in the market are focused on development of new products to expand their product portfolio, which is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures received U.S. FDA clearance for its TJF-Q190V duodenoscope with a sterile, disposable distal end-cap. The device incorporates innovative features designed to improve the cleaning and reprocessing of the duodenoscope, thus reducing the potential device contamination.

Key players operating in the global duodenoscopes market include—

Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., ENDOMED, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG., Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical Company, and SonoScape Medical Corp

Buy this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3779

Market Segmentation:

Global Duodenoscopes Market, By Product Type:

Flexible Duodenoscopes Rigid Duodenoscopes



Global Duodenoscopes Market, By Application:

Diagnostics Therapeutics



Global Duodenoscopes Market, By End Use:

Hospital Clinics Ambulatory Centers



Global Duodenoscopes Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Didn’t find what you were looking for? Here are some similar topics:

GCC SYRINGES & NEEDLES MARKET

Syringes are medical devices used to inject fluid or withdraw fluid from the body. A medical syringe consists of a needle attached to a hollow cylinder that is fitted with a sliding plunger. They are mainly made from plastic and disposables and are majorly used in the healthcare practices. High-end syringes such as microliter syringes are made from glass material.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/gcc-syringes-and-needles-market-3472

DIGITAL BREAST TOMOSYNTHESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET

Digital Breast tomosynthesis is an advanced form of mammography which utilizes low-dose x-rays to diagnose breast cancer by creating three-dimensional images. Major advantage of digital breast tomosynthesis constitutes of improved visualization of breast tissue. DBT eliminates the challenge associated with screening of overlapping structures in the breast, therefore offering the potential to improve invasive cancer detection.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/digital-breast-tomosynthesis-equipment-market-3445

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com