SEATTLE, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global duodenoscopes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 146.6 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Duodenoscopes Market:
Key trends in market include rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, and product launches by key players in the market.
The increasing incidence and prevalence of gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic diseases in individuals is a leading factor that is expected to drive growth of the global duodenoscopes market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, according to Cancer Research UK, 10,300 new pancreatic cancer cases are diagnosed every year in the U.K.
Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure is expected to drive growth of the global duodenoscopes market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, the total healthcare expenditure in the U.K. during 2017 was around 9.6% of the total GDP (Gross Domestic Product).
Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on product approvals to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings in the markets. For instance, in December 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation received the U.S. FDA 510 (K) clearance for its EXALT Model D Single-use Duodenoscope for usage in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key players operating in the global duodenoscopes market include—
Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., ENDOMED, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG., Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical Company, and SonoScape Medical Corp
Market Segmentation:
