WASHINGTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the donation of 15,000 masks to the D.C. Department of Corrections and homeless services organization Miriam’s Kitchen. UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs and is sharing its available masks to support communities across the country.



10,000 masks were delivered on April 15 to the D.C. Department of Corrections to be distributed to staff and residents.

“When I came across an article last week detailing how the virus is spreading through jails across the country, I knew this was something we needed to do,” said Nicole Clifton, Vice President of UPS Public Affairs. “Our leadership was absolutely on board, and we made the delivery happen in just a matter of days.”

The company delivered an additional 5,000 masks the same day to Miriam’s Kitchen, whose mission is to end long-term homelessness in the District of Columbia.

"For those men and women experiencing homelessness, being able to stay at home and to wash hands frequently is not an option,” said Scott Schenkelberg, CEO of Miriam’s Kitchen. “For many, it is also not feasible for them to have personal protective equipment such as face masks.”

“Due to the generosity of UPS, we are now able to distribute masks along with the 250 meals we serve each weekday,” Schenkelberg continued. “These items are in very short supply, and we are grateful that we can distribute to some of the most vulnerable people in DC."

“This crisis has shown us that sometimes even the safety nets need a safety net,” said UPS’s Clifton. “We are so proud that our donation is helping Miriam’s Kitchen continue to safely carry out their important work.”

Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a “critical infrastructure business,” UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day.

