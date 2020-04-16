New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Savory Snacks 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828570/?utm_source=GNW

At the same time, there is growing social and political acceptance of regulatory intervention - whether through taxes or advertising bans - to make "junk food" less appealing, particularly to children.



Thus, consumer demand and legislative force is moving savory snacks in new directions, where healthy formulations are becoming more sophisticated, working in tandem with hybrid recipes crossing genres, and such products are aiming to claim ground as genuine meal replacement options.



Historically, packaged snack food products have the distinction of being viewed as unhealthy.Indeed, snack choices and occasions in general are a couple of the first focal points for changed behavior when consumers seek to pursue healthier lifestyles.



This has provided a powerful impetus for savory snacks innovation to focus on reformulation that increases genuine health claims such as "natural", and "functional", while seeking to experiment with new sensory experiences to keep products exciting and indulgent.



- Health is a core influencer on snack NPD, continuing to drive demand for options that fit within the context of healthier lifestyles.

- Key snack ingredients are being substituted, creating more healthy and sustainable snack solutions.

- New snack options exist in developing crossovers between savory snack segments as well as foods outside snacking.

- Rising heat tolerance and demand for spicy flavors and greater specificity in hot experiences will generate new opportunities for innovation.



