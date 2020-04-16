MADISON, Wis., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, recently named RateLinx’s ShipLinx TMS in their latest Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems again. RateLinx was named in this Magic Quadrant Perspective as one of 11 notable vendors.



According to Gartner, “In [the] 2020 TMS Magic Quadrant customer survey, the top three reasons for organizations acquiring TMS technology were to create internal/operational efficiencies, improve visibility and address cost management.”

ShipLinx is one of several products provided by RateLinx that, through an advanced AI-driven data quality engine, delivers accurate data, advanced analytics, and reports to power visibility across orders, tracking, and invoices. The TMS provides a global, cloud-based logistics management platform with advanced rate modeling, business rules, and a freight marketplace to optimize shipments across all modes and carriers.

“We are excited to be a notable vendor in this report,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “With implementation times of less than 30 days and the ability to deliver an immediate ROI, our solutions are exceeding market demands. We are proud to help organizations reduce costs within the entire logistics cycle.”

RateLinx was previously named in the February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers and the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers. RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for ten straight years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

