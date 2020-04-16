Orkla’s Board of Directors has today elected Stein Erik Hagen as Chair of the Board of Directors, as proposed by the nomination committee.
Orkla ASA
Oslo, 16 April 2020
Ref.:
Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs
Håkon Mageli
Tel.: +47 928 45 828
Email: hakon.mageli@orkla.no
VP Investor Relations
Elise Heidenreich
Tel. +47 951 41 147
Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Orkla ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
Orkla ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: