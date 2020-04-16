|SCANFIL PLC
ANNOUNCEMENT
16.4.2020
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 16.4.2020
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|16.4.2020
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SCANFL
|Amount
|802
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|4.2800
|EUR
|Total cost
|3,432.56
|EUR
|Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 445 121 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 16.4.2020
|On behalf of Scanfil Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For more information, please contact:
|Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
|tel. +358 8 4882 111
|www.scanfil.com
Attachment
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
