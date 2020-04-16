Publication on April 16, 2020, After market closing

On April 14th, 2020 EVS Broadcast Equipment has received transparency notifications indicating that Ennismore Fund Management Limited now holds 3.04% of the voting rights of the company. Ennismore Fund Management Limited has therefore crossed the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated April 9, 2020, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Ennismore Fund Management limited, 5 Kensington Church Street, London W8 4LD - UK

Transaction date: April 6, 2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transactions # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ennismore Fund Management limited 435,497 435,497 3.04% TOTAL 435,497 0 3.04% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transactions Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 435,497 3.04%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Ennismore Fund Management Limited is the Investment Manager that can exercise the voting rights at its own discretion in the absence of specific instructions

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website (www.evs.com).

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.com or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

ABOUT EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

