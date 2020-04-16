Paris, 16th April 2020, 17:45

Coface announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document of COFACE SA for 2019 (Document d’enregistrement universel 2019 in French) was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 16th April 2020 under the number D.20-0302.

Copies of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at COFACE SA, 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France as well as on the website of the Company at the following address: http://www.coface.com/investors > Financial results and reports > Annual reports > Universal Registration document / Registration document.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

The 2019 Annual financial report;

The Report on corporate governance (attached to the management report);

The Statutory Auditors’ reports and the news release concerning their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 14 th May 2020;

May 2020; The Non-Financial Performance Statement.

COFACE SA specifies that the Universal Registration Document contains a paragraph providing an update on the coronavirus crisis and its potential consequences for company.





CONTACTS MEDIA RELATIONS







Saphia GAOUAOUI

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91

saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com ANALYSTS / INVESTORS







Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com







Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020 (subject to change)

Q1-2020 results: 23 April 2020 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2019: 14 May 2020

H1-2020 results: 29 July 2020 (after market close)

9M-2020 results: 29 October 2020 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2019 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.





Coface: for trade



With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.







www.coface.com













COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 16 April 2020 under the number D.20-0302 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment