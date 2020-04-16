Press Release
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Reims, April 16th 2020
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on 16th April 2020, under number D20-0301.
This Document includes :
·the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.
It is available to the public under conditions provided by regulations and can be download on the website of the Group :
https://www.vrankenpommery.com/finance/communiques-et-information-reglementee
The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).
About Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a leading wine player in Europe and the second largest champagne group.
The group manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s activities include wine-growing, wine-making, distribution and marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:
Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris ("VRAP") and Brussels ("VRAB"). ISIN: FR0000062796.
Contacts
| Vranken-Pommery Monopole:
Franck Delval, Financial Control Director
+33 (0)3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr
| Media
Laurent Poinsot, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 77 lpoinsot@image7.fr
Claire Doligez, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 25, cdoligez@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr
