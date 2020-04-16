NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kemp , the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today released a completely free and fully-supported version of its unlimited capacity virtual load balancer . The 90-day free Virtual LoadMaster MAX (VLM-MAX) is available for a limited time to help IT organizations overcome the current challenges providing highly reliable and uninterrupted access to digital infrastructure and applications.



The Kemp VLM-MAX 90 is the first and only free virtual load balancer/application delivery controller (ADC) that provides unlimited throughput, unlimited encrypted sessions, and an unlimited quantity of deployments with 24x7 live support, deployment and migration assistance. The VLM-MAX virtual load balancer can be deployed on any common hypervisor, as well as in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure cloud environments. The product will support all vCPU, vNIC, memory, and virtual disk resources allocated to the host virtual machine (VM) to scale on-demand.

“These are unprecedented times to keep up with the demands being placed on digital infrastructure,” said Peter Melerud, co-founder and chief strategy officer for Kemp. “While severe constraints are being placed on budgets and timeframes in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Kemp is answering the call by removing all the cost and deployment limitations that will enable organizations to operate continuously in a highly-available, fully-scalable manner.”

Load balancers and ADCs have always played a critical role in ensuring reliable and scalable access to critical applications, delivering requests to the best network servers as quickly and efficiently as possible, and continually checking performance and security of the workload. At this precise moment, Kemp is further simplifying the approach to provisioning to accommodate near-real-time deployments.

VLM-MAX load balancer key features

Award-winning L4-7 virtual load balancer – A high performance virtual load balancer and reverse proxy. Kemp includes core functions like server and application health monitoring, SSL acceleration with FIPS 140-2 support, caching/compression, TCP multiplexing, an automation-enabled API, and more.

– A high performance virtual load balancer and reverse proxy. Kemp includes core functions like server and application health monitoring, SSL acceleration with FIPS 140-2 support, caching/compression, TCP multiplexing, an automation-enabled API, and more. Fully-featured Web Application Firewall (WAF) – Enables secure deployment of web applications, preventing Layer 7 attacks while maintaining core load balancing services. The Kemp WAF directly augments the LoadMaster's existing security features to create a layered defense for web applications, enabling a safe, compliant and productive use of published services.

– Enables secure deployment of web applications, preventing Layer 7 attacks while maintaining core load balancing services. The Kemp WAF directly augments the LoadMaster's existing security features to create a layered defense for web applications, enabling a safe, compliant and productive use of published services. Global DNS and traffic management services – Move past the single data center, allowing for multi-data center high availability. Even when a primary site is down, traffic is diverted to the disaster recovery site. Clients can connect to their fastest performing or geographically closest data center.

– Move past the single data center, allowing for multi-data center high availability. Even when a primary site is down, traffic is diverted to the disaster recovery site. Clients can connect to their fastest performing or geographically closest data center. SSO and secure application access – The Kemp Edge Security Pack (ESP) simplifies secure application publishing with client pre-authentication and single sign-on (SSO). Active Directory Integration, security group-based traffic routing, RADIUS authentication, customizable FBA forms, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) support a complete identity and access management (IAM) strategy.

Availability

The Kemp VLM-MAX 90 free load balancer is available today for a limited time directly from the Kemp website at https://kemp.ax/load-balancer-vlm-max-90/#PR . Each organization can deploy an unlimited number of instances completely free, and the 90 days free starts following the day of activation of each individual instance.

About Kemp

Kemp powers the always-on application experience [AX] that enterprises and service providers need to succeed. Kemp has redefined the load balancer by providing more simplified deployments, more flexible licensing options, and world-class technical support. Kemp is the world’s most-popular virtual load balancer with more than 100,000 deployments in 115 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax .

