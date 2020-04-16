New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pipe Relining Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution Type ; End-User, and Geography " - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882124/?utm_source=GNW

This process helps restore the pipes without any devastation and helps protect them from several types of failures such as corrosion, debris buildup, root intrusion, and leaks.

The factors such as the rise in number of aging pipeline infrastructure, and stringent leakage- and damage-related regulations by numerous government organizations as well as safety standard regulatory agencies fuel the growth of the pipe relining market.Further, the growing demand from as oil & gas, chemicals, and water treatment industries; municipal corporations; and industrial sector, among other end users, also continues to provide steady business opportunities to the market players.



Moreover, the rising concern regarding the harmful consequences of oil & gas pipeline leakage is pushing the demand for more frequent pipeline maintenance activities from government agencies.Owing to the increase in concerns regarding public safety and scarcity of clean water in various countries, the respective governments are investing heavily in the development of proper sewage infrastructure and wastewater management, including the activities such as building new sewage infrastructure upgrading the existing ones.



The availability of an efficient and robust sewage infrastructure ensures seamless waste management across densely populated urban cities.



The market for pipe relining has been segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and geography.Based on solution type, the market has been segmented into cured-in-place, pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating.



Based on end user, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, municipal, and others. Further, based on geography, the pipe relining market is widely segmented into—America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



The well-established players in the pipe relining market include Advanced Trenchless Inc, Aegion Corporation, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, Pipe Restoration Solutions, Roto-Rooter, RPB Inc, SilverLining Holding Corporation, and Specialized Pipe Technologies.



The overall global pipe relining market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the pipe relining market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the pipe relining industry.

