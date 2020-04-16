MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top priorities for portfolio and project management in 2020 continue to be prioritization and resource management, according to a new survey conducted by KeyedIn . The survey findings reveal that, while remaining the top priority, resource management shifted down slightly from 2019 (44.4%) to 2020 (40%). At the same time, prioritization moved up the ranking with 39 percent of respondents deeming it essential, up from 35 percent in 2019. KeyedIn is a leading provider of Agile Portfolio Management solutions that help project management offices prioritize projects and resources across their portfolios.



“Resourcing is an essential piece of the project management puzzle and is even more challenging today with the added pressure of staffing uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shawn Dickerson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, KeyedIn. “It’s also no surprise that portfolio prioritization is increasingly important as companies face the possibility of a global recession. When business leaders and PMOs have to start saying no to projects because of tightening budgets, identifying the most valuable initiatives among a multitude of requests is crucial.”

Other findings of the KeyedIn project management survey reveal that 9.9 percent of respondents ranked visibility a top priority in both 2020 and 2019. Project financial management was a key factor for only 5.6 percent of respondents in 2020, down from 6.2 percent in 2019. In similar year-over-year survey findings, 5.4 percent indicated they had “other” concerns around project management in 2020, while 4.8 percent said the same in 2019.

The KeyedIn survey was conducted with the attendees of the PMXPO 2020 virtual conference, held in March, and included more than 900 respondents.

“To help project portfolio managers address these key challenges of resourcing and prioritization as revealed in the PMXPO survey, our Integrated Portfolio Resourcing helps customers to resource the right projects with the right people and skills much more quickly than before, and ensures that those resource plans are enforced at the execution level,” said Matthew Muldoon, Chief Product Officer, KeyedIn.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and professional services teams to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for KeyedIn

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a840a756-b2e2-46ed-b2aa-62a02bcb8c3f